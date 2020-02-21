The Roaring ‘20s in downtown Billings

When you think of the iconic Jazz Age, the images of flappers, speakeasies and art deco may come to mind. The Roaring ‘20s was simultaneously an era of restriction, freedom and evolution. It was an experimental decade of which some of the best inventions, art, literature and music were born.
With the implementing of the 18th Amendment, prohibition became part of the U.S. Constitution – making alcohol illegal to produce, sell or consume. This caused the country to divide. Many citizens known as “the drys” believed the amendment was the answer to the alcoholic epidemic that was sweeping the nation. The “wets” welcomed the end of WWI and the new modern America that offered a continuing workforce for women; modern housewares like refrigerators, telephones, washing machines, canned goods and factory-made clothing; and the booming automobile industry – it was a time of celebration.
As the modern world took off, so did urbanization, making many cities feel the need to maintain their downtown night scenes and Billings was no exception to any of the movements, fads and law-breaking.
Bootlegging, Booze and Speakeasies
The line between “wets” and “drys” became immediately evident at the beginning of the ‘20s. Initially, most of the country, including the newspaper industry was supporting the dry movement, including Montana and the Billings Gazette. But almost immediately, states in the East (and their newspapers) began opposing prohibition, even rejecting the terminology “wets.” For many, the new amendment imposed upon their freedom and soon, moonshine was becoming a popular and dangerous drink.
According to Gazette archives, booze running became prevalent within the state. Accounts of hospitalizations from “bad” moonshine was one of the problems. Rum-runners transported liquor from Canada to the U.S. in efforts to avoid law enforcement. Raids were frequent and it seemed most of the city was finding ways to get and hide booze.
Even officials, both in church and state, were smuggling moonshine.
One Gazette archive reveals a small article about a priest caught with two gallon jugs of moonshine behind his pulpit.
One of the largest alcohol busts in Billings was former City Councilman Herman Schwanz, who was arrested with 500 quarts of whisky, several barrels of moonshine, 1,000 or more quarts of beer and 200 gallons of mash – an estimated $15,000 of liquor.
Even Billings own mayor, Arthur Trenerry, was charged and put on trial for conspiracy to violate the National Prohibition Act. After 17 hours of deliberation, the jury found him not guilty.
And then there were the speakeasies and yes, there were plenty right in the heart of downtown Billings.
While there are no photos to be found of the speakeasies that once gave Billings reprieve from long hours on the job, Gazette archives reveal at least 15 downtown speakeasies were raided. Beer, whisky, wine and gin were taken in the raids.
Speakeasies raided were: The Club, 2811 Montana Ave.; The Turf, 21 N. 29th street; The Hub, 2821 Montana Ave.; The Alley Club, off 27th St. in alley between Montana Ave. and First Ave. North; The Manhattan, 2421 ½ Montana Ave.; The Missouri Club, 2511 Montana Ave.; The Mint, 2813 1/2 Montana Ave.; The Smoke House, 2519 1/2 Montana Ave.; The T-P club, 15 S. 27th St.; The Forum, 2605 Montana Ave.; The Empire, 20 ¼ North 27th St.; The Blue Front, 2717 ½ Montana Ave.; The Pastime, 2515 ½ Montana Ave.; The Montana Club, entrance off alley between Montana Ave. and First Ave. North near 27th street.
The drink of choice, especially around the holidays, was a steaming bowl of “Tom and Jerry,” an old-style Christmas drink similar to eggnog with hot water and rum or brandy. It became customary for many of the speakeasies to serve this drink and in some cases, even a free lunch of pretzels, bologna, liverwurst and cheese. While the large bowls of hot liquor caused accidents and over-the-top drunkenness, the idea was to provide a sense of comfort, a place to let off steam and “cheers” with the fellow man… or woman.
Flappers and Fashion
Flappers are the iconic face of The Roaring ‘20s. Women felt a new sense of freedom when their men went to war and the job market opened. After WWI, they remained in the workforce but something else had changed. Modernism was moving in and the Renaissance period was out the door. This meant everything from art to music, style and the female form was changing. Women across the country cut their hair in a bob-style; wore dresses and skirts exposing their knees; danced, smoked and drank in public; and mingled with men at speakeasies. It was all at once scandalous and intriguing.
The country both loved and hated flappers, who were simultaneously hailed for the overtness and fashion while ridiculed for being vulgar, unoriginal and unattractive.
One Gazette archive shared an Associated Press story that flappers were not an original model of bobbed hair and short skirts, but that the concept first came from ancient Egypt. The article was accompanied with hieroglyphic illustrations of ancient Egyptian women that supported the claim that flappers were not worth all the hype.
Another article with an all-capital headline reading, “BILLINGS WILL BE FILLED WITH BALD FLAPPERS” claimed the bobbed hairstyle would lead to imminent baldness and soon, the world would be filled with hairless women.
Still, flappers were the selling point for cinema, plays and fashion. People couldn’t take their eyes off of the women recreating the country in their image.
Soon, retailers were targeting and advertising the flapper movement. Dresses and skirts became shorter, even shoes were marketed specifically for the flapper – or any woman wanting to become one.
The flapper was enhanced by movie stars like Clara Bow who became the iconic “It Girl” of the time and socialite Zelda Fitzgerald, who is recognized as the first “American Flapper.” In addition, Zelda’s husband, F. Scott Fitzgerald published his book “The Great Gatsby” in 1925, emphasizing the flapper movement, speakeasies and the rise of the Roaring ‘20s.
The Gazette published many articles on Fitzgerald, even calling him the prophet of jazz. The Babcock Theatre also created stage productions of his second novel, “The Beautiful and Damned.”
Ethel Hays, a published cartoonist from Billings, was well-known for her flapper-style illustrations and cartoons of the 1920s, further developing local intrigue and progression towards the flapper movement.
Living
Because of new inventions, including the automobile and other devices that required assembly-line production, there was an economic boom with the increased job market. Living became a little easier to manage and with urbanization, apartments became a trendy way to live in the big city.
In downtown Billings and surrounding areas, a one-bedroom apartment started at only $12.50 a month, while a two bedroom (with a sleeping porch) cost only $28 a month.
All-you-can-eat seafood buffet lunches at the Shelling Café cost 65 cents; brand new Chryslers started at just $725; diamond engagement rings were as low as $15; silk dresses were less than $10 at Hart-Albin; and admission to shows at the Babcock Theatre were five to 50 cents.
A Gazette archive revealed that local downtown stores played a large role in the evolution of the community: “There is another light in which the (downtown) merchant is seldom seen, though always present, and that is as the patron of all progress, art, comfort and invention.”
The 1920s paved the way for the concept of the American Dream. It embodied “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness,” the fundamental rights from the Declaration of Independence. Downtown Billings dreamed big, its citizens defied the Prohibition Act and established speakeasies.
The dull roar of the ‘20s lingered into the early ‘30s as the economic boom ended with the Great Depression.
In 1933, Prohibition was eradicated, making it the first and only revoked amendment in the Constitution. Still the wet-dry issue raged on for a few years to follow, causing hesitation to reopen drinking establishments throughout the country. Still, Montana beer sales increased and places like The Billings Brewing Co. found solid footing in the community.
The grand allure of the speakeasies, and all that it entailed, came to an end. The flapper became a passing notion that fizzled like a shooting star. The Roaring ‘20s were over.
Full Circle
Here were are again, celebrating a new version of the ‘20s. The echo of that time swept every downtown New Year’s party as woman wore fringed and sequin costumes, and liquor poured freely into champagne glasses welcoming the New Year.
2020 is here and not unlike the Roaring ‘20s, it is boisterous – full of artists, inventors, activists, rebels and patrons.
Downtown Billings still captures an ever-growing and living time capsule of that roar.