The Roaring ‘20s in downtown Billings

When you think of the iconic Jazz Age, the images of flappers, speakeasies and art deco may come to mind. The Roaring ‘20s was simultaneously an era of restriction, freedom and evolution. It was an experimental decade of which some of the best inventions, art, literature and music were born.

With the implementing of the 18th Amendment, prohibition became part of the U.S. Constitution – making alcohol illegal to produce, sell or consume. This caused the country to divide. Many citizens known as “the drys” believed the amendment was the answer to the alcoholic epidemic that was sweeping the nation. The “wets” welcomed the end of WWI and the new modern America that offered a continuing workforce for women; modern housewares like refrigerators, telephones, washing machines, canned goods and factory-made clothing; and the booming automobile industry – it was a time of celebration.

As the modern world took off, so did urbanization, making many cities feel the need to maintain their downtown night scenes and Billings was no exception to any of the movements, fads and law-breaking.

Bootlegging, Booze and Speakeasies