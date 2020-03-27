The show (planning) must go on

As communities around the globe press pause on business as usual, the people behind the scenes in the arts and cultural economies are looking to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to continue with plans and season announcements.

In the midst of cancellations and postponements, Alberta Bair Theater announced its 2020-2021 season opening event, featuring award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth on Sept. 12 in the newly renovated theater.

Jan Dietrich, ABT’s executive director, said the organization is taking it one day at a time during the COVID-19 outbreak that has temporarily closed businesses and arts organizations across the nation. The downtown theater, which is undergoing extensive renovations, will open Sept. 12 — at least, that’s the plan.

“Construction is on track, knock on wood,” Dietrich said. “We are moving forward.” The rest of the season, which runs from September through May 2021, is still being finalized, and the hope is to announce the entire lineup in mid-to-late May.