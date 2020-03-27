The show (planning) must go on

As communities around the globe press pause on business as usual, the people behind the scenes in the arts and cultural economies are looking to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to continue with plans and season announcements.
In the midst of cancellations and postponements, Alberta Bair Theater announced its 2020-2021 season opening event, featuring award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth on Sept. 12 in the newly renovated theater.
Jan Dietrich, ABT’s executive director, said the organization is taking it one day at a time during the COVID-19 outbreak that has temporarily closed businesses and arts organizations across the nation. The downtown theater, which is undergoing extensive renovations, will open Sept. 12 — at least, that’s the plan.
“Construction is on track, knock on wood,” Dietrich said. “We are moving forward.” The rest of the season, which runs from September through May 2021, is still being finalized, and the hope is to announce the entire lineup in mid-to-late May.
“We are just trying to get through this season,” said Dietrich, who had to postpone five shows last week, including several for area schools, as well as "Finding Neverland," a Broadway musical set for April 2 at First Interstate Arena. “We are all in it together. We just have to support one another and move forward.”
Arena shows
MetraPark has experienced similar setbacks, and staff are working through a series of show postponements and rescheduling dates, including Cher’s performance in April at the arena, which has been pushed to Oct. 6.
So far, 7,500 tickets have been sold in what is poised to bring in $1 million from ticket sales and become the second-highest revenue generating show in MetraPark history. (The Eagles hold the top spot, bringing in $1.36 million in 2015.)
“At this point, we are just going along and taking the cancels and the postponements as they come,” said Ray Massie, director of marketing and sales. “We are moving things as fast as we can.”
Late last week, the Professional Bull Riders event set for April 17 – 19 at First Interstate Arena was canceled. The organization also canceled arena events in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, with plans to instead broadcast the event on CBS and other streaming platforms from a venue closed to fans.
MetraPark, which is owned by Yellowstone County, has lost about a half-million dollars due to cancellations, which will cause the organization to head into the red this year, Massie said.
“There is a cushion to keep this capital asset functioning,” said Massie of the taxpayer supported entity. “You don’t just lock the doors and walk away from it.”
Amidst the shifting entertainment climate, planning continues for MontanaFair, scheduled Aug. 7 – 15 across the grounds of MetraPark.
“Everyone should be looking forward to a Viking on a stick,” said Massie, remaining optimistic despite some difficult conversations within the fair industry.
MontanaFair grosses about $10 million annually, which includes revenue from tickets, food, rides, alcohol, and more, said Massie. “It’s a huge event. If the fair doesn’t happen, we will have to have some hard conversations.”
Behind the scenes, staff have been securing musical acts and solidifying plans for how the fair will function with the removal of the grandstands, which were deemed unsafe for use and are scheduled to be torn down this summer.
During the temporary lull in operations, Massie said crews have been deep-cleaning the arena, painting, and doing some repairs.
With concerns of spreading the virus certain to linger, even after operations are back to a new normal, Massie said many band contract riders will contain an updated clause regarding cleaning practices.
“It’s a cost of doing business, and we are going to figure out how to make that happen.”
Moving forward
Alberta Bair Theater is nearing completion of a $13.6 million capital campaign to renovate the 1931 building. In early March, a $500,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust brought the campaign within $600,000 of its goal. Dietrich said the organization will launch a seat naming campaign soon to bring in additional funds.
“This last $600K is the hardest — and particularly with the state of our economy right now and what’s happening. It’s going to continue to take a community effort to finish the project.”
For event cancellations, the organization’s normal policy is no refunds, but under the circumstances they are trying to meet the needs of everyone in the community.
“If that means a refund, it means a refund,” Dietrich said, though she encourages, if it’s economically feasible, to turn the ticket in as a donation to the organization, a practice that many season ticket holders participate in each season.
For movie theaters, the landscape is just as uncertain as films are postponed or sent straight to streaming services during the closure of gathering places.
Before COVID-19, plans were to break ground in May on an expansion of Art House Cinema from one to three screens, a $2.2 million project that includes purchasing of the building at 109 N. 30th St.
That is still the plan, said Matt Blakeslee, executive director of Art House Cinema & Pub, which also operates the Babcock Theatre. “We are committed to it and feel that we are in a healthy place as an organization. We are not going away.”
More than $1 million has been raised toward the renovations, and a large pending grant will get the organization closer to the fully funded mark.
“This is impacting everyone,” Blakeslee said. “To ask for a handout in the midst of everything going on can be a challenging prospect."
During this time, staff are being paid and Blakeslee said they are doing their best to find things for everyone to do.
“As with all organizations like ours, every little bit helps,” said Blakeslee, who is seeing members renew memberships early and be flexible with postponed events. “This community just continues to show its love for arts and culture and wants to see it in their town.”
Turn it up
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale is encouraging similar donations during this time. The largest professional orchestra in Montana, the organization employs 135 musicians, along with support staff and a volunteer choir. Tickets for canceled events may be donated back to BSOC or exchanged for an upcoming performance.
Ignacio Barrón Viela, Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale’s executive director, has contacted members of Congress to request aid for The Billings Symphony in partnership with the League of American Orchestras.
“We need to keep delivering music and supporting our employees and musicians,” Barrón Viela said.
The organization is heading into its 70th season, but has postponed announcing the 2020-2021 series of concerts, which will celebrate the 250th birthday of Beethoven with local and national talent.
The hope is to announce the season sometime in April, according to Barrón Viela. The organization had postponed its symphonic concert production of "West Side Story," and Monday announced all remaining events in the 2019-2020 season are canceled or postponed, including orchestra auditions and a benefit event in May.
“The first priority is the safety of our patrons, our donors, and employees, and if that means canceling and postponing events, we will do that,” Barrón Viela said.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale has received its largest single donation: the Sukin Building at 2820 Second Ave. N. in downtown Billings.
Free performances online of past symphonic concerts, as well as rebroadcasts of live events through Yellowstone Public Radio are being offered in the interim. In addition, educational content is being shared on its social media accounts.
“The music should not be off during this particular time,” Barrón Viela said. “We have a responsibility to keep moving the arts in different ways, and that enhances creativity as well.”
Plans are still on for Symphony in the Park, which this year has been combined with Summerfair, the Yellowstone Art Museum’s summertime fundraising event. The event runs from June 26 – 28.
The Yellowstone Art Museum, which is closed to the public, has also been sharing content online, and has launched a series of art and education videos on its social media channels to keep patrons engaged during the closure.
John Brewer, Billings Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said a community’s character is defined by unique small businesses and creative cultural and arts community, and visitors to Yellowstone County spend upwards of $500 million each year in the area.
“The discouragement to gather, celebrate, recreate and to be entertained in-person is an important and necessary decision right now, and impacts our arts and cultural community directly,” said Brewer.
The Billings Chamber has followed the lead of experts in government and healthcare, who are encouraging people to stay home to “flatten the curve,” a phrase that has been used to illustrate how communities can slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus. The first four presumptive cases of the coronavirus were announced on March 13 in Montana.
“It definitely feels counterintuitive for the Chamber of Commerce to support this approach knowing that Billings businesses — and our area workers who rely on their paycheck — are suffering. But if we each do our part we will get back on track shortly.”
Those plans to “get back on track” are still in development, said Brewer, who encouraged the Billings community to help small businesses and cultural attractions through purchasing gift cards and donating to the arts “as you are able.” Visit Billings has also launched a campaign, “Billings is Strong” offering stickers and posters through the Chamber.
A magic eight ball would be handy in such times, as there is no end in sight for the virus containment, and many businesses may not be able to weather these devastating times and severe loss of revenue.
“As Montana’s Trailhead, we believe that recovery throughout the Billings entertainment industry will be swift once the virus has been eliminated,” said Brewer.
