{{featured_button_text}}

The Splash Page first opened its doors in the summer of 1994. Now Billings’ premiere location for comics, cards and collectibles, the store invites the community to a 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 3.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store will give away goodie bags while supplies last and hold other merchandise giveaways. Also, nearly all merchandise will be for sale at a 25 percent discount.

Russell Walks, Lucasfilm artist and Billings resident, will be present to sign pieces of his artwork from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will receive a free item signed by Walks. No purchase is required.

Walks is also donating an original piece of Star Wars art that will be given away in a drawing. Fans can register at The Splash Page, located at 2545 Central Ave., Suite J, on the day of the celebration.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags