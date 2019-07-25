The Splash Page first opened its doors in the summer of 1994. Now Billings’ premiere location for comics, cards and collectibles, the store invites the community to a 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 3.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the store will give away goodie bags while supplies last and hold other merchandise giveaways. Also, nearly all merchandise will be for sale at a 25 percent discount.
Russell Walks, Lucasfilm artist and Billings resident, will be present to sign pieces of his artwork from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will receive a free item signed by Walks. No purchase is required.
Walks is also donating an original piece of Star Wars art that will be given away in a drawing. Fans can register at The Splash Page, located at 2545 Central Ave., Suite J, on the day of the celebration.