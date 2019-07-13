Billings could see its highest temperatures of the year this weekend, as the mercury is expected to climb into the mid 90s.
Another summer staple isn't far behind — fire season.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service warns that "elevated fire weather concerns" are possible from Wednesday to Friday next week in Yellowstone National Park and much of Wyoming, including the mountain foothills around Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and the Bighorn Mountains.
It won't be long before southeast Montana is in the same boat.
“The past three weeks or so, we’ve kind of been in wet weather patterns,” said weather service meteorologist Nick Vertz.
An observed fire danger map from the Northern Rockies Coordination Center shows Yellowstone County and most of Eastern Montana split between "low" and "moderate" fire danger, with small isolated pockets of higher risk.
There's some uncertainty about exactly when the weather will shift, but it's likely some time next week. A hotter and drier pattern will set in.
“That’s more normal for this time of year,” Vertz said.
With that come the usual summer fire risk, which was delayed from taking hold this year by the unusually wet weather.
That means that its time to consider what human activities can spark fires. In recent years, wildfires in Montana have been caused by fireworks, ditch burning, towing chains dragging on pavement, downed power lines, combines, campfires and other human activities. Even the hot undercarriage of a vehicle coming into contact with dry grass can start fires.
In 2018, more than two-thirds of large Montana fires were human caused.
Plus, just because the weather is drier doesn't mean that storms stop.
“Even though things look green, it can still take something as easy as a lightning strike,” Vertz said.
The national fire incident map shows no wildfires currently burning in Montana, though some burned before the spring green-up, including a blaze that threatened Lame Deer.
Last year had a similarly slow start to fire season in the Billings area. In 2018, large fires in the state cost $95 million to fight and burned about 150 square miles.
That's far lower than the 2017 fire season, one of the worst this century. Costs approached $400 million and more than 2,000 square miles burned, including major fires in Eastern Montana.
The most recent predictions from the National Interagency Fire Center call for a normal fire season for most of Montana.