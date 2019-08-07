The Billings Chapter of The Transition Network, a national network of professional women age 50 and older whose changing life situations lead them to seek new connections, resources and opportunities, will host The Connection Cure workshop with Lisa Daron Grossman from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The workshop will take place in room 355 of the MSUB College of Business.
The Connection Cure workshop is designed to create conversation around the body and spirit, and to de-stigmatize loneliness in an increasingly disconnected society. According to a news release from Daron Grossman, the workshop is part learning, part storytelling and part experiential, and includes discussion of the science behind connection, sharing of personal experiences, and ways to build community through connection exercises.
Daron Grossman is a native New Yorker and is currently living on the road full-time as part of her cross-country human engagement journey, The Connection Cure. She is a certified Professional Coach and a practitioner of Positive Psychology. She holds a certificate in mind-body medicine as well as a certificate in Compassion Cultivation through the Center for Compassion and Altruism at Stanford University.
Cost of the workshop is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. The deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 25.
To register, go to thetransitionnetwork.org/events/3794/bil.
For more information, contact Linda Wham by calling 672-3679, or emailing wham.linda@gmail.com.