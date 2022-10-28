The Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association reappears in the Billings firmament

The Yellowstone Valley Astronomy Association is excited to announce that club activities, events, in-person meetings, and education are starting in Billings after a few years of inactivity. The first event of its fall lecture series is on Saturday, November 12 at 3 p.m. in the Billings Public Library Community Room. Lynn Powers, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, will present an update on the James Webb space telescope. She will give a brief overview of the mission, then dive into some of the photos that are being released by NASA. She will discuss details of what the instruments are seeing, and why this telescope is going to change how the world thinks about the universe. She will provide resources for continuing to follow future image releases.