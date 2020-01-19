When Clint Valandra held the first family night for the Billings schools Indian Education program nine years ago, 12 people showed up.
"We had a lot of leftover pizza," said Valandra, a home-to-school coordinator at Skyview High.
Turnout had improved just a bit Thursday night at Skyview, where more than 100 people shared a meal, played bingo, and learned about their children's education. Family night has become a staple for the program and an important tool to build relationships with families in an effort to improve educational outcomes for American Indian students.
The largely grant-funded Indian Education program helps teachers implement Indian Education for All, a state law that requires schools to teach about American Indian culture. But it also employs home-to-school counselors like Valandra who work directly with students and their families to improve things like attendance and connect students with resources or academic help.
The event was planned by students in the high schools' All-Nations Club.
Skyview students Shadi Wallette and Quincee Sturgill staffed a bake sale table, raising money for a trip to Montana State University's powwow in Bozeman.
Wallette, a Crow tribal member, wasn't familiar with the tribe's traditions.
"I've never really been cultural," she said. "I thought maybe I should get to learn some of that stuff."
Hers is a common experience for urban American Indian students, administrators often say, though many students also move into Billings schools from reservations. Skyview has students from more than 20 tribes, Valandra said.
He hopes that events like family night help build community regardless of tribe and help make students and families from small reservation schools more comfortable with larger Billings high schools.
"It's just kind of something that would happen back home on any small town," he said, "on a reservation or anywhere."
The meetings also double up with a parent council that's part of federal grant requirements for the Indian Education program. The current council is chaired by parent John Gros Ventre, a Crow tribal member who grew up on the reservation but later moved to Billings.
"The Native community hasn't really been involved, especially off reservations," he said.
The group is small, and for Indian Education director Jen Smith, trying to get more parents who attend family night involved with education policy issues is an ideal next step.
It's an extension of being comfortable not just in the school, but in conversations about how the school operates.
"They belong here," Valandra said.