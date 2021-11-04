Things to do: Jurassic Quest, Harry Potter Mysteries at Moss Mansion, Raul Midón at ABT and more

NOVA presents the play ‘Perfect Arrangement’

The ‘Perfect Arrangement’ will run at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave., on Nov. 5-7 and Nov. 12-14. Fridays and Saturdays showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays are at 2 p.m.

The play was written by Topher Payne and directed by Gus Belotta and is inspired by the true story of the earliest American gay rights movement with sitcom-style humor that leads into a provocative drama as two “all-American” couples are forced to stare down the closet door. Local talent includes Geoffrey Curtis, Jorden Gilfeather, Vint Lavinder, Michael McCallum, Crystal Oring, Piper Tocco, and Heather Zindt.

Tickets are available online at NovaBillings.org.

Raul Midón performs at Alberta Bair Theater

Two time Granny-nominated jazz artist Raul Midón brings his music to the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N., on Saturday Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Midón – dubbed “an eclectic adventurist” by People magazine – has collaborated with such heroes as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, and Bill Withers, along with contributing to records by Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg and the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s "She Hate Me."