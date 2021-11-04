Things to do: Jurassic Quest, Harry Potter Mysteries at Moss Mansion, Raul Midón at ABT and more

There's plenty to check out this weekend in and around Billings. Here's a roundup of the events and happenings.
Learn to handspin yarn at the YAM
The Prairie Handspinners Guild will be demonstrating handspinning at the Yellowstone Art Museum, 401 N. 27th St., during the Art Walk on Nov. 5 from 5-8 p.m. Members will bring their yarns and other handmade creations to display and sell. There will be stick spindles and fiber to freely use during the learning experience.
Retrospective Exhibition at Ryniker-Morrison Gallery
The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery located at Rocky Mountain College, 1511 Poly Dr., hosts the Retrospective Exhibition by Mark S. Moak from Nov. 5-29. The opening reception is on Friday Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Moak taught a range of classes at Rocky and this exhibition showcases work from his days as a graduate student to present day.
Jewelry show at the Sandstone Gallery
The Sandstone Gallery, 2913 Second Ave. N., will be hosting a special show for local handmade jewelry, paintings, sculpture, pottery and more on Friday Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. To learn more, visit SandstoneGalleryMT.com.
NOVA presents the play ‘Perfect Arrangement’
The ‘Perfect Arrangement’ will run at the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Ave., on Nov. 5-7 and Nov. 12-14. Fridays and Saturdays showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays are at 2 p.m.
The play was written by Topher Payne and directed by Gus Belotta and is inspired by the true story of the earliest American gay rights movement with sitcom-style humor that leads into a provocative drama as two “all-American” couples are forced to stare down the closet door. Local talent includes Geoffrey Curtis, Jorden Gilfeather, Vint Lavinder, Michael McCallum, Crystal Oring, Piper Tocco, and Heather Zindt.
Tickets are available online at NovaBillings.org.
Raul Midón performs at Alberta Bair Theater
Two time Granny-nominated jazz artist Raul Midón brings his music to the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N., on Saturday Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Midón – dubbed “an eclectic adventurist” by People magazine – has collaborated with such heroes as Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, and Bill Withers, along with contributing to records by Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg and the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s "She Hate Me."
Midón, who has been blind since childhood, has a deep love of music. “As someone who has never seen, I’ve always felt at a disadvantage in that lyric writing is usually very visual,” he said in a press release. “People really relate to images and I’ve never seen images. But what I realized early on is that you have to write from what you know, and I hear, touch and feel intensely – and those are sensations and experiences that everyone can relate to.”
Born in New Mexico, Midón now lives in Maryland. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets.
Family class offered at Red Lodge Clay Center
Join this one-day class to create a handmade Turkey-day themed project at the Red Lodge Clay Center, 123 Broadway Ave. S., on Saturday Nov. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15 and advanced registration is required by calling the center at 406-446-3993. Ages 5 and older are required to wear a mask. Projects are available for pickup by Nov. 23.
Big Sky Polka and Dance Club at the Moose Lodge
All ages are welcome to join the Big Sky Polka and Dance Club for an afternoon of dancing at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln., on Nov. 7 from 1:30-5 p.m. For more information, contact Jim at 406-245-2370.
Holiday open house at the Global Village's new location
Global Village hosts a holiday open house and the grand opening of its newest location at 2815 Second Ave. N. on Thursday Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. Weekday business hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have a selection of holiday gifts, tree ornaments, jewelry, and more that represents more than 40 countries.
‘All Together Now’ musical at the Billings Studio Theatre
The musical is about a musically gifted high school student with big aspirations. The Billings Studio Theatre, 1500 Rimrock Road, presents the musical Nov. 12-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Call the box office at 406-248-1141 to purchase.
November Coming Fire at the American Event Center
A music showcase of the best metal and hip hop artists in Billings. Acts include Cutthroat, Ace and Redrum, Juniper Black, Hagen Daniels, and more. All ages are welcome on Nov. 13th from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the America Event Center, 4910 Southgate Drive. Tickets are $8 at the door or $6 in advance at ticketmaster.com.
Night of comedy at the Alberta Bair Theater
‘Comedy Because 2021’ is a night of comedy featuring Josh Florhaug, Lukas Seely, Cody Sutton, and many more at the Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 Third Ave. N., on Saturday Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley. Tickets are available at AlbertaBairTheater.org.
A chorale concert by the Billings Symphony Orchestra
‘Balance’ is a chorale concert that will be performed at the St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 N 31st St., on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at BillingsSymphony.org.
Events at MetraPark
Jurassic Quest brings more than 100 life-like dinosaurs, themed rides, live shows, interactive science and arts activities and more are coming to MetraPark’s Expo Center, 308 Sixth Ave. N., beginning Nov. 5 from 1-8 p.m. Visit the website for more dates, times, and tickets at jurassicquest.com/events/billings-mt.
Dream Chaser’s Racing Supercross Event features a day packed full of racing and entertainment on Nov. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Visit MetraPark.com for tickets.
Dierks Bentley will perform as part of the ‘Beer’s On Me’ tour at the First Interstate Arena, 308 Sixth Avenue N., on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at MetraPark.com.
The Price is Right will be live at MetraPark's First Interstate Arena, 308 Sixth Ave. N., on Nov. 20. Tickets are on sale now at MetraPark.com.
Events at the Billings Public Library
The Friday Movie Night features ‘The Pagemaster’ about a timid boy who enters a library to escape a storm only to be transformed into an animated illustration. The viewing is at the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, in the Community Room on Friday Nov. 5 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ken Robison celebrates the release of his new book ‘Cold War Montana’ with a book signing at the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Nov. 6th at 3 p.m. in the Library Community Room. For more information, call the library at 406-657-8290.
Seth Kantner stops in to promote his latest book ‘A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou’ by reading excerpts and signing copies at the Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway, on Nov. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room.
Events at Kirks’ Grocery
All ages are welcome to the ‘Tape It’ art class with Mary Serbe at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Nov. 9 from 4-5 p.m. Register in advance by sending $12 via Venmo to kirksgrocery or in person.
Teens Make Art on Wednesdays is free to attend and supplies are provided at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Nov. 10 from 3-5 p.m.
The Palpable Pedals class with Ty Herman discusses the strategies to achieve the sounds we desire from the audio effects we own. The class at Kirks’ Grocery, is on Nov. 10 from 7-8:30 p.m. Register in advance by sending $25 via Venmo to kirksgrocery or in person.
Open Draw Thursday is at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Nov. 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. Bring your sketchbook or grab some paper and attend this free event for a boost of productivity.
Events at Moss Mansion
Harry Potter Mysteries at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., leaves you hunting for clues after the Marauders Map is confiscated by Filch. Event is Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Christmas Light evenings at the Moss Mansion, 914 Division St., is a tour of the museum by the light of dozens of Christmas trees. The event is Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Events at The Garage
Open Mic night is 7-9 p.m. at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. There are 10-20 minute slots available. Email Alex Bush to sign up at adbush.music@gmail.com.
Game Night is 8-10 p.m. at The Garage, 2123 First Ave. N. This is a 21+ event of beer pong, Cards Against Humanity, flip cup and more. Free to play.
Red Kettle Kickoff hosted by the Salvation Army
The Red Kettle Kickoff event this year on Nov. 18 by the Salvation Army, 2100 Sixth Ave. N., includes a celebration dinner with Mayor Cole, special music by Jordan Shawver, chances to win prizes, and more. A ticket is $20 and available by calling 406-281-7433 or by visiting the Salvation Army at 2100 Sixth Ave. N. in person.
More live music
Highly Suspect rock band will be at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N., on Thursday Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at ThePubStation.com.
Andy Wilson will perform solo at the Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave., on Friday Nov. 5 from 8-9 p.m.
The Cimarron Band will perform at the High Horse Saloon on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.
The country band Sawyer Brown will play at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N., on Sunday Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at ThePubStation.com.
Lucero, the country rock band will play at the Pub Station, 2502 First Ave. N., on Tuesday Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at ThePubStation.com.