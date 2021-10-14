Things to do: 'Pagliacci' opera, Craig Johnson book signing, Big Sky Tattoo Expo and more

‘Winter Starts Now’ film of a road trip through the Rocky Mountains, a voyage to New England, and an adventure up the coast of Alaska will play at the Alberta Bair Theater on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets.

‘Buffalo Crossing’ juxtaposes traditional tribal dances of the region with classical symphonic works which evoke the Western landscape. The performance will be at Alberta Bair Theater on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit BillingsSymphony.org.

‘Mysteries at the Moss: Scooby Doo’ set for Oct. 21

‘Mysteries at the Moss: Scooby Doo’ is part escape room and part detective work aimed for ages 6+. Unravel the mystery on Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Moss Mansion. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.

‘Flashlight Tours: Tales and Lore’ has visitors explore Moss Mansion armed with only a flashlight. The tour is on Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is $15. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.