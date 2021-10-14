Things to do: 'Pagliacci' opera, Craig Johnson book signing, Big Sky Tattoo Expo and more

The NOVA Center presents the ‘Pagliacci’ opera
The ‘Pagliacci’ opera at NOVA, 2317 Montana Ave., will run from Oct. 15, 16, 22, and 23 beginning at 7:30 p.m., plus Sunday Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. Donations for the fundraiser to continue NOVA’s mission to provide drama, musical theater, improv comedy, opera, and youth conservatory are appreciated. For more information, visit www.NOVAbillings.org.
Sleepy Hollow haunted wagon rides at ZooMontana
Elk River Outfitters brings the Sleepy Hollow Haunted Wagon Rides to ZooMontana, 2100 S. Shiloh Rd., for the sixth season in a row. The Haunted Wagon Rides feature traditional horse-drawn wagons that take visitors down dark winding paths while they listen to an animated story narration of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Appropriate for families and all age groups. Rides are available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 15 and ending Oct. 30. Tickets are $15 per person and available online at SleepyHollowMontana.com/tickets.
Movies this week at Babcock Theater
To get in the Halloween spirit, Babcock Theater, 2810 ½ 2nd Ave. N., hosts three films this week. ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ on Oct. 15 and 16 at 9 p.m. Two free showings of ‘Paranorman’ on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ‘The Craft’ will play on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. Visit www.BabcockBillings.com for tickets.
Drive-in film screening of ‘Crow Stories’
A free screening and discussion of the film "Crow Stories" at The Center Pole, 3391 Garryowen Rd., is on Friday Oct. 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The film gives audiences a unique immersion into the world of the Apsaalooke (Crow) people.
Billings Public Library book signing with Craig Johnson
Craig Johnson will be reading from his latest book "Daughter of the Morningstar," having a Q&A session, and signing copies of the book. He is the author of the ‘Longmire’ series that became a hit Netflix original series. The event will be Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Billings Library Community Room.
Auction of Arias held at the NOVA Center
The fundraiser Auction of Arias will be held at NOVA, 2317 Montana Ave., on Sunday Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance, call (406) 591-9535. Tickets are $35 at the door.
Wheel and Wine at the Red Lodge Clay Center
The Red Lodge Clay Center, 123 South Broadway, hosts a Wheel and Wine night that teaches how to make a wheel-thrown ceramic piece while sipping wine on Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ages 21+ and advanced registration is required by calling 406-446-3393. Tickets are $55.
NILE Stock Show and Rodeo events
Northern International Livestock Expo will be from Oct. 16 to 23 at MetraPark, 308 6th Ave. N. This week-long event includes four nights of rodeo. For more information and tickets, visit www.MetraPark.com.
Big Sky Tattoo Expo fundraiser to feature artists, bands
The Big Sky Tattoo Expo, presented by The Living Canvas tattoo studio, will be held on Oct. 22-24 at The Shrine, 1125 Broadwater Ave. The event features more than 30 tattoo artists and 30 vendors, as well as performances by bands 100 Proof, Stranded by Choice and more. Proceeds from the event benefit Warrior Wishes of Montana. Entry to the event is $10, and kids under 12 are free. For more information, go to Facebook.com/BigSkyTattoo.
Teens make art at Kirks’ Grocery
It’s free for teens to make art at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., on Thursday and Friday Oct. 21 and 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
‘Doktor Kaboom!’ among events at Alberta Bair Theater
‘Doktor Kaboom!’ presents the scientific method using comedy that grades 4 - 8 are recommended to attend. Topics include safety, velocity, and many more. There are two shows on Tuesday Oct. 19, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets.
‘Winter Starts Now’ film of a road trip through the Rocky Mountains, a voyage to New England, and an adventure up the coast of Alaska will play at the Alberta Bair Theater on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Visit AlbertaBairTheater.org for tickets.
‘Buffalo Crossing’ juxtaposes traditional tribal dances of the region with classical symphonic works which evoke the Western landscape. The performance will be at Alberta Bair Theater on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit BillingsSymphony.org.
‘Mysteries at the Moss: Scooby Doo’ set for Oct. 21
‘Mysteries at the Moss: Scooby Doo’ is part escape room and part detective work aimed for ages 6+. Unravel the mystery on Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Moss Mansion. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
‘Flashlight Tours: Tales and Lore’ has visitors explore Moss Mansion armed with only a flashlight. The tour is on Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is $15. Tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
‘All About the Boos’ is an immersive cocktail experience as visitors tour Moss Mansion using only a flashlight to navigate to each Booze Station on Oct. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $45 and tickets are available at MossMansion.com.
Events set for Western Heritage Center
The Western Heritage Center hosts ‘Montana Monster’ to explore the roots of cryptozoology on Oct. 21 from noon to 1 p.m.
‘Voices of the Past’ has actors portraying historic Billings people at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave., on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More live music
Charlie Parr brings his folk blues music to the Pub Station, 2502 1st Ave. N, on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Counting Coup and special opener Almeda Bradshaw will be at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N, on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster has a performance at Cameron Records, 1440 Central Ave., at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 as part of his Fall 2021 U.S. Tour. He has released five independent studio albums and has performed ten U.S. tours.
On Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N., Jonah Prill will perform at 8 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m. A native of Billings, Prill writes songs about home that resonate with people emotionally.
The 7th Avenue Band returns to the Elk’s Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave., on Saturday Oct. 16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will play at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N, on Saturday Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 cash at the door.
Alberta Bair Theater, 2801 3rd Ave. N., will host The Kingston Trio on Sunday Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. They’ll perform timeless classics such as “Where Have All The Flowers Gone” and “Tom Dooley.”
The Blues Jam with Harby and the Howlers will be at The Garage, 2123 1st Ave. N, on Oct. 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and features local blues musicians showcasing their skills.