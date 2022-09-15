Things to do: 'Tinker Bell' at NOVA, MINT Film Festival, P.E.A.K.S. BrewFest and more

Cooler temps on the horizon are just an excuse to get out and explore the Billings area. Here's some highlights from the upcoming week.

Hoof-It with a Historian: Grave Side Stories

On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m, get an early jump on spooky season with this historic tour. Join the Western Heritage Center for a walk through Billings’ Mountview Cemetery located on Central Avenue. Learn about the original layout of Billings’ first cemetery, hear some of our past citizens stories, and view the historic mausoleum. This popular tour begins at Mountview Cemetery, near Veteran’s area, off of Central Avenue. Call 256-6809 if you need directions. Tour is $10, and free for children six and under.

Artxpbl featuring Arc Dance Collective at the Billings Public Library

On Friday, Sept. 16 in the Community Room at 6 p.m., The Billings Public Library will host Arc: a Montana Dance Collective for a special preview of its upcoming show. Based in Billings, the formally trained dance company's mission is to ignite inquiry, inspire change, and connect people through dance-making and creative practices. Performance is free and open to all.

'Tinker Bell' at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts

You might think you've seen Peter Pan, but until you've heard Tinker Bell's side of the story, you haven't heard the whole tale. Learn the other half at NOVA's "Tinker Bell." Performances are Sept, 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. each night, as well as a Sunday matinee on Sept. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 for senior, military and students, and $16 for everyone else, and available at novabillings.org.

MINT Film Festival

Billings' big event of the weekend is the Montana International Film Festival (MINT), with a series of films and events throughout town. Check out the full schedule at mintfilmfestival.org. A $75 VIP pass available at mint2022.eventive.org gets you into everything, as well as two after-parties, or showings are individually priced.

Adventures in Music (Featuring the Science of Sound) at Billings Public Library

The musicians of the Billings Symphony invite all children and their parents to enjoy a morning at the Billings Public Library to take part in a musical instrument Petting Zoo. Learn and try all the instruments in the orchestra. Petting Zoo is at 9:30 a.m., lan to stay for the Science of Sound immediately following at 11:30 a.m., featuring the Billings Symphony percussionists as they guide us through an entertaining and interactive journey through sound.

P.E.A.K.S. Fall BrewFest at ZooMontana

The 5th annual P.E.A.K.S. BrewFest is at ZooMontana on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 3-7 p.m. There will be a corn hole tournament, music, food trucks and live and silent auctions, to go along with the local craft beers, ciders and wines. Tickets are $30 and available at peaksbillings.com, with proceeds going to cancer patients and their families in the Billings area.

The Magic of Jay Owenhouse at Alberta Bair Theater

The Bozeman based illusionist Jay Owenhouse is bringing his magic show to the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17. There are two shows, one at 4 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $57-$67 and are available at albertabairtheater.org.

Nate Schweber Author Event at Billings Public Library

Head to the library on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. for an author talk from Nate Schweber, who will discuss "This America of Ours," his book about the forgotten story of a progressive alliance that altered the course of twentieth-century history and saved American wilderness—and our country’s most fundamental ideals—from ruin.

B.o.B. at the Pub Station

Rapper B.o.B., known his his stratospheric 2010 hit "Airplanes," is bringing his Better than Drugs Tour to Billings for a show at the Pub Station on Saturday, Sept. 18 . Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 at thepubstation.com.

Ballads and Bossanovas: Elizabeth Adcock and Gary Behm Concert at the Art House

Guitarist Elizabeth Adcock and clarinetist Gary Behm present a concert of music at the Art House on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. They'll play songs by Duke Ellington and Antônio Carlos Jobim. Both Adcock and Behm have performed frequently in Billings as well as across Montana and the Northwest. Tickets are $15, and $5 for students at arthousebillings.com.

Charles Finn and Barbara Michelman Author Event at Billings Public Library

Poet Charles Finn and photographer Barbara Michelman will discuss their new work "On a Benediction of Wind" at the Library on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30. There will be a Q&A session following the event and a book signing. Books will be available to purchase.

Comedian Ed Hill at Last Chance Cider

Fresh off the release of his one-hour special "Candy and Smiley," Ed Hill is coming to Billings from Vancouver, BC for one night only on Thursday, Sept. 22. Show is at Last Chance Pub and Cider Mill, and starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door, or $20 in advance at eventbrite.com.

Keeara Rhodes reception and artist talk at Yellowstone Art Museum

Keeara Rhodes will discuss her multimedia exhibition "The Shape of a Corner" on Thursday, Sept. 22. Reception at 5 p.m., artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Museum admission is free every Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

And more live music

Craft Local's night on Friday, Sept. 16 starts with AIJA at 7 p.m., 1 Second to Go at 8 p.m. and Stranded By Choice at 9 p.m. $5 cover at the door, all ages.

Forrest Michael Guptill and 808Escape are bringing country into Kirks' on Friday from 7-9 p.m. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Cimarron (Father/Daughter Duo) play the Squire Lounge on Friday at 8 p.m.

Dylan Petit brings his unique brand of Americana to the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Friday at 8 p.m. No cover, all ages.

Billings' own Short Change headline the Thirsty Street Garage on Friday at 8 p.m., $10 at the door or at thirstystreet.com.

Catch some psychedelic electricana from Bubba Fett, with Emma and the Ledge opening, at Craft Local on Saturday, Sept. 17. Show starts at 7 p.m., $5 cover, all ages.

The Teccas are back in Billings on Saturday for a show at the Thirsty Street Garage at 7 p.m.

Tracy Nitschlke will sing covers and originals at the Yellowstone Cellars and Winery on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cimarron Band are at Heights VFW on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2-6 p.m.

Dylan Petit is all over this week, and he'll be headlining Songwriter Night at Craft Local on Wednesday, Sept 21 at 6 p.m.