"Thinking Money for Kids' exhibition coming to Billings Public Library

Billings Public Library will host a traveling exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to a competitive national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

“Thinking Money for Kids” is a new multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 11, as well as their parents, caregivers and educators. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.

The exhibit will be on display at Billings Public Library, along with a series of related special events, from Feb. 11 through March 15th.

“Money is such an important topic, and it’s one that we often forget to discuss with our kids,” said Children’s Librarian Allynne Ellis. “We encourage people of all ages to come explore 'Thinking Money for Kids' and participate in the programs."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0