Third Big Horn County jail escapee arrested in Crow Agency

The third Big Horn County jail escapee was arrested late Tuesday morning, after being on the run for 25 days, at a residence in Crow Agency.
Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence "Pete" Big Hair confirmed the arrest Tuesday, saying 25-year-old Andrew Parham was taken without incident at about 11:30 a.m.
The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals, Big Hair said.
Parham was named as one of several inmates who assaulted a detention officer at the Big Horn County jail on the night of Feb. 7 and then escaped.
Charges filed against the escapees allege they had someone falsely report a shooting at a mobile home park in Hardin to draw deputies away from the jail before the escape.
Parham, Anthony Castro, Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett and Casey Leider allegedly handcuffed the detention officer, took his keys and then forced a dispatcher to let them out of the jail.
Investigators believe they had arranged earlier in the day to meet a getaway car across the street in the parking lot of a nearby chiropractor's office.
Leider did not leave the jail, but returned and let out other inmates. The inmates covered up cameras, damaged lights and tried to barricade entrances.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was called in to help retake the jail that night.
Castro and Caplett were arrested separately in Billings by the Billings Police Department within a week of their escape.