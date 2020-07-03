Third Billings nursing home reports COVID-19 case

A Billings nursing home and rehabilitation facility reported a positive case of COVID-19, according to a press release dated June 30.
Eagle Cliff Manor, located on Yellowstone River Road in the Heights, is the second care home facility this week to confirm a case of the virus, which has surged in Montana during the month.
Management at Eagle Cliff Manor did not immediately respond to questions of whether the person confirmed was an employee or resident.
After weeks of suspending in-person visits to nursing homes in the state, Gov. Steve Bullock eased those restrictions June 25, and allowed visits to continue under federal safety standards. During the week since, nursing homes throughout the state have reported cases of COVID-19.
In Missoula, a nursing home employee tested positive June 27. The facility’s executive director said via email that the employee was last inside the center June 24, and no residents or staff would be quarantined.
Eagle Cliff Manor is the third nursing home in Billings to confirm a case of the virus. On Thursday, a St. John’s United employee tested positive. The nursing home’s CEO told the Billings Gazette that it appeared that he had contracted the disease through community spread off campus.
A temporary resident at Avantara Billings, another nursing home on Central Avenue, tested positive June 22 at a local hospital after staying at the facility for five days.
During that same time, the state has progressively set records for daily increases in positive cases since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. That records sits at 67 new cases in a single day, tallied Thursday.
Although no new directives have come from the governor's office, some counties in the eastern part of the state have reenacted policies to halt this second wave of the virus.
Big Horn County, which has 44 positive cases, has reverted back to phase 1 restrictions for its residents. The country reported Thursday, the same day that the state tallied its highest single-day increase in positive cases, that a fourth resident had died from COVID-19. Along with supporting the measure to require masks, leadership for the Crow Agency extended a stay-at-home order to last through July 15.
Yellowstone Countyleads the state in active cases, with 105 total. The county has tracked 226 residents who have tested positive for the disease since the start of the pandemic, and 117 people have recovered.
According to the June 30 announcement to residents and their families, visitations have halted at Eagle Cliff Manor. The letter encourages those with family at the facility to connect with them via phone or social media.
Barbara Schneeman with RiverStone Health, the provider for the county’s public health service, said public health nurses are investigating the case.
According to the latest update to RiverStone Health’s Unified Command Dashboard, the most recent upswing in cases in Yellowstone County has strained the county's ability to conduct case investigations for positive test results. RiverStone Health employs 12 staff members for contact tracing.
RiverStone Health will be hosting a drive-through asymptomatic testing session July 11. Each test will be free of charge, and it will be held in the upper parking lot at MetraPark.
