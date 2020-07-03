Third Billings nursing home reports COVID-19 case

A temporary resident at Avantara Billings, another nursing home on Central Avenue, tested positive June 22 at a local hospital after staying at the facility for five days.

During that same time, the state has progressively set records for daily increases in positive cases since the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. That records sits at 67 new cases in a single day, tallied Thursday.

Although no new directives have come from the governor's office, some counties in the eastern part of the state have reenacted policies to halt this second wave of the virus.

Big Horn County, which has 44 positive cases, has reverted back to phase 1 restrictions for its residents. The country reported Thursday, the same day that the state tallied its highest single-day increase in positive cases, that a fourth resident had died from COVID-19. Along with supporting the measure to require masks, leadership for the Crow Agency extended a stay-at-home order to last through July 15.