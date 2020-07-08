Third Farm to Trunk food distribution planned

The Billings Food Bank will host a third day of the Farm to Trunk food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

The third consecutive day of distribution was planned because of high demand.

Farm to Trunk

Billings Food Bank volunteers load food during the first Farm to Trunk distribution day on Tuesday. A third distribution event is planned to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in the food bank's parking lot.

Food items include chicken, beef, eggs, beans, lentils and split peas. Other items will also be available. Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a press release from the food bank. Those receiving food items are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

