Third shooting in two days being investigated by Billings police

There have been three shootings in Billings in two days and a shot was fired during an armed robbery.

At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was shot while in the intersection of 4th South and South 30th Street, Billings police said in a social media tweet Sunday morning.

The man was taken to a local hospital and no suspects have been identified, police said.

Earlier Saturday morning, two teenagers were shot while on the Rims.

At about 3:45 a.m., an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were shot after an argument, police said. Both victims were taken in a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Later in the day, police arrested a suspect in the double shooting, 18-year-old Nathan Prettyweasel and had him jailed on two counts of assault with a weapon, police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a tweet.

On Friday, an 18-year-old woman was arrested after a 43-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of 25th Street North in downtown Billings. The woman has been booked into jail, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Also on Friday, Billings police arrested two armed men who had attempted to rob the occupants of an RV in the 4700 block of King Avenue East.

The two suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other a machete, forced their way into an RV, police said in a social media post.

During a scuffle, at least one round was fired, police said. Investigators were able to quickly locate and arrest the two suspects.

Three weeks ago, a 49-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Division street near downtown Billings.

Four days earlier, a 29-year-old Billings resident was shot to death in downtown Billings. He was the seventh homicide of the year in Billings.

In an unrelated incident the following day, police detained a 13-year-old boy suspected of shooting into an apartment complex on Burnstead Drive.

Gunfire has killed at least nine people in Billings so far in 2022. Along with the seven homicide investigations opened by BPD, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigated the death of a woman shot and killed in the South Side in May. Yellowstone County prosecutors have since charged David Antonio Rodas with deliberate homicide in connection to her death.

BPD and YCDF have investigated at least seven shootings in August, five of which resulted in injuries or death.

Last week Billings police announced that five people, two of them juveniles, have been charged in connection to the Jan. 16 shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker who was killed during an argument between two groups in the Heights.