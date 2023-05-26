Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Billings man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for fatally wounding a man in an exchange of gunfire in a downtown alley nearly two years ago.

Brijen Jimohn Fisher was only 18 years old when he pulled out a handgun and shot Thaddeus Merritt, a 22-year-old from Chicago. After hearing from Merritt’s parents who appeared in court via teleconference, Yellowstone County District Judge Colette B. Davies sentenced Fisher for mitigated deliberate homicide.

“This is a no-win situation,” Davies said before issuing her sentence. “There is no happy ending to this.”

Late on the night of June 24, 2021, officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a report of gunfire in the alleyway that runs behind Hooligan’s Sports Bar. While investigating the area, police found a man later identified as Merritt on the ground. He was awake, but had been shot in the stomach. Officers found Fisher underneath a parked car nearby. He too had gunshot wounds to his legs. Emergency crews took both men to a local hospital. A few hours after the shooting, Merritt was pronounced dead.

Fisher, during an interview with investigators at the hospital, said Thaddeus instigated the shootout. While crossing paths with Merritt in the alley, Fisher said Merritt stared him down, drew a handgun from his waist and fired a round. Fisher told police he returned fire.

Surveillance footage recovered from businesses and property owners surrounding the alley contradicted Fisher’s statement. Videos showed two groups of people, one which included Fisher, the other Merritt. While Fisher’s group is walking toward Merritt’s, Merritt can be seen reaching for his waist. Before Merritt could pull a gun, Fisher shot him and the two traded gunfire.

There was an apparent feud between Fisher and Merritt during the months before the shooting, according to texts and social media messages reviewed by law enforcement after getting access to the men’s cell phones though warrants.

Sgt. Kodi Kaiser, who led the homicide investigation, testified Friday in court that witnesses identified in security footage consistently declined to give statements. Their silence, he said, made the investigation particularly difficult.

Although it was clear there was tension between Fisher and Merritt in the phone exchanges reviewed by police, Kaiser said, there was no indication that the shooting was planned. While testifying in court, Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Jacob Yerger asked Kaiser if he thought the fatal shooting of Merritt was justified.

“No,” Kaiser said.

Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged Fisher with deliberate homicide in July 2021. Fisher made his first appearance in court while still bound to a wheelchair, pleading not guilty to the charge. With his bond set at $500,000, he remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility through his sentencing, amounting to nearly 700 days.

In April 2023, Fisher and his attorneys reached a plea agreement with county prosecutors in which he admitted to one count of mitigated deliberate homicide. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors recommended a 40-year sentence, the maximum penalty for the crime. They also agreed to dismiss drug possession charges that were filed alongside the murder charge.

The downtown shooting was completely preventable, Yerger said Friday. There were countless other ways for Fisher to handle whatever problem he had with Merritt. Instead, he and other attorneys were in court Friday, “discussing the death of one young man, and how to punish another.”

“That, unfortunately seems to be a theme in our community,” Yerger said.

Since 2020 BPD has investigated dozens of homicide in the wake of a spike in violent deaths that began that year. From 2020 through 2022, BPD investigated 42 of the 45 homicides tracked in Yellowstone County by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The average age of those 45 homicide victims was 30. Of the six homicides that have occurred in and around Billings so far this year, half of the victims were 25 years old or younger.

Juli Pierce, who represented Fisher in court alongside Lance Lundvall, did not want to make any excuses for Fisher in his decision to pull out a gun and shoot Merritt, but she did want it to be clear that the fatal shooting did not happen in a vacuum.

By the time Fisher turned 18, Pierce said in court, he was already habitually using narcotics and alcohol. He grew up in a home where he had to make 911 calls for overdosing family members. To feed his own addictions, he turned to selling drugs.

In following the recommendation of a 40-year sentence, Judge Davies said Fisher will likely one day be back in society. As such, he needed to make sure that when he leaves custody he has what he needs to succeed for the rest of his life, both for his sake and to honor Merritt. She encouraged him to get a GED and learn a trade while at Montana State Prison.

“You are young. Your life is a long way from over, so it is my hope that you can right this ship,” she said.

Reading from a prepared statement, Fisher said there was nothing he could say to justify what he did. He said his sentencing would be the start of a new chapter in his life. He was also grateful for the support of his friends and family, many of whom were present at his sentencing Friday.

As Fisher stood to exit the courtroom in the custody of detention officers, calls of “I love you” erupted from those sitting behind the bar.

“This ain’t worth it. None of this is worth it. This all could have been avoided,” Fisher said.