This is war: Billings baker competing on Food Network's Halloween Wars

For her son’s first birthday, Andrea Vacek served him a caterpillar. That caterpillar spurred her to pursue her dream profession.

Vacek is a Billings baker and the caterpillar was a cake depicting Eric Carle’s classic children’s story, “The Hungry Caterpillar.”

That cake and many others just as imaginative have launched Vacek to national prominence on the Food Network’s popular and highly competitive reality baking show, Halloween Wars, now in its 12th season.

Vacek's first cake has turned into countless more, and a business. Vacek is now the owner of Bluebird Sweets, an artisanal cake boutique located out of her home in Billings.

Halloween Wars is a spin-off of other competitive baking shows such as Cupcake Wars and Cake Wars. Five teams of three individuals compete over the course of six weeks for the $50,000 grand prize. Teams consist of cake, sugar and pumpkin artists, who come together to make Halloween themed creations.

Halloween Wars is not the first show that has reached out to Vacek as a competitor, but it is the first she took seriously. “People have been telling me for years to enter one of these shows, but I was too scared to go. Then COVID-19 hit and I was tired of being afraid. I printed the application and submitted it,” she says.

Vacek fit the mold the producers were looking for. “Halloween has always been my favorite holiday. It is an authentic day where people can let their personal weird out,” she says.

Reality baking shows are not as easy as the competitors on screen make it out to be. On Halloween Wars, filming days were long and the competition was fierce. Vacek often spent at least 15 hours a day on the competition floor with her teammates. “It was grueling, and the hardest thing I have ever done,” she recounts.

Not only was the competition hard, but due to COVID-19 each competitor had to stay isolated in their hotel rooms when not filming, and if a competitor caught COVID-19 their team was eliminated.

Vacek says she wants to build on her appearance in the competition. “I hope it is only up from here. I have always wanted to have an online cake show. I am currently an Amazon affiliate, and I hope to have more corporate affiliates. I have been in the pipeline for other show appearances.”

“I am really thankful to Billings, and the small business community here,” she says. “It is an incredibly supportive atmosphere and everyone is emotionally invested.”

“Celebrations are a very big deal for me and I strive to give everyone the best experience possible,” Vacek explains.

Catch Andrea Vacek on Halloween Wars Season 12 on the Food Network airing Sundays at 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.