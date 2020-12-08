'This virus shows no mercy': Billings Clinic psychiatrist first among staff to die of COVID-19

As Dr. Larry Amstutz laid in Billings Clinic's intensive care unit with COVID-19 in November, his friend and coworker Dr. Fran Argani held his hand during the last minutes of his life.
Argani, an internal medicine doctor at Billings Clinic, had a mild case of the virus in October, and was asked by Amstutz’s four children if she’d sit with him when he died.
She sat masked with Amstutz, her long-time friend who had worked at Billings Clinic as a psychiatrist.
Amstutz died on Nov. 27, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He was the first Billings Clinic staff member to die of COVID-19.
“This virus shows no mercy whatsoever,” Argani said. “And I believe it’s like Russian roulette in the sense that, there’s blanks and then there’s that one active bullet, and if you get that one active bullet, you are not in a good position.”
Amstutz started working as a psychiatrist at Billings Clinic in 1995 where he treated patients with behavioral and mental health issues. He graduated medical school at The University of Oklahoma in Norman and began practicing psychiatry in 1978.
During the last two years, Amstutz helped more than 1,000 patients. He seldom took a sick day in his 25 years at the hospital, until the beginning of November when he emailed his coworkers in the Billings Clinic Outpatient Behavioral Health department. He was feeling too sick to work that day, said Maggie Barovich, a registered nurse who worked with Amstutz.
He was home from work for about 10 days, until he was admitted into the hospital on Nov. 10 and then transferred to the ICU on Nov. 12.
“I look back and he was never sick,” Barovich said. “This is a man who came to work. I just can’t think of any more than about four days in 25 years that he was sick.”
It’s unclear how Amstutz contracted the virus.
The weekly average of daily COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County is around 74 per 100,000 people, according to RiverStone Health's color-coded dashboard. This number is designated the color red on the dashboard, which signifies "stressed operations/critical concerns."
In the ICU, Amstutz was put on a ventilator, said Dr. Dave Pucci of Billings Clinic, who cared for Amstutz in the ICU. Amstutz experienced strokes that were likely attributable to COVID-19, Pucci said.
Amstutz’s death was acknowledged by the entire hospital. A flower memorial was placed in the hospital, and Billings Clinic staff held a small memorial service in the hospital’s healing garden on Tuesday. Staffers were masked and socially distanced during the service.
A few Billings Clinic staff members spoke at the memorial, including Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner, as well as Argani and Carol Christensen, manager of outpatient psychiatric services. Staff took turns shoveling soil around a bur oak tree that was planted on the hospital's campus to honor Amstutz.
Another hospital staffer is also battling COVID-19. Ellen Edlund, a nurse at Billings Clinic, has spent the last 15 days in the hospital's ICU with the virus.
Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings have been at or over capacity with COVID-19 patients. Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had between 70% and 90% of beds occupied as of Monday. Billings Clinic’s ICU had only four beds available Monday, while St. Vincent's ICU had eight.
"It's a sad time for Billings Clinic," Ellner said during the memorial service. "Unfortunately, just dealing with the pandemic has not only stressed us to the point of exhaustion, but we're losing our caregivers."
Like many at Billings Clinic, Barovich remembers Amstutz as being kind and sincere. He had a good memory and remembered a patient’s history even if they hadn’t visited him for one or two years. He mentored and supervised several social workers and nurse practitioners, Barovich said. He was well-informed, keeping piles of medical journals on his desk.
“You’d ask him a question and he could flip through those piles and come up with the journal that it was in,” Barovich said.
Amstutz didn’t like meetings because he wanted to get his work done and go home to his family, Barovich said. He helped raise four adopted children, Kristen Goodwin, Danielle Hannah, Mason William and Jessica Jae. He was the widower to his late wife, Roberta Amstutz, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013.
He always had photographs to show and stories to tell his coworkers, Barovich said. Amstutz and his son would attend music events at Alberta Bair Theater, and during the summer he’d prepare his backyard pool for his children and their friends. He’d hike, walk his dogs, and was a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners football team.
“Going home to be dad was just very important to him,” Barovich said.
For the last eight months or so, Amstutz primarily saw patients virtually, although he'd occasionally see patients in-person for medication management, mental health and behavioral issues.
Barovich said there have been many calls from patients about increased anxiety and stress over COVID-19. Amstutz helped those patients stay calm and optimistic.
“Last week when I worked, I had three calls of people who had just lost a husband or a sibling to COVID, and that’s very, very difficult,” Barovich said.
On Tuesday, Montana saw 859 new COVID-19 cases. Yellowstone County added 71 cases and one death for a total of 124 deaths in the county. The state has recorded 763 deaths.
Cities across the country are expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases related to gatherings and travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. Yellowstone County is no exception, said John Felton, the county’s public health officer. More cases could further strain hospital capacities, he said.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced Monday that the first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will be delivered to 10 Montana hospitals by Dec. 15. These include Billings Clinic and St. Vincent.
But Montanans should continue to wear masks and practice public health guidelines, even with a vaccine on the horizon, Felton said.
To honor Amstutz, Argani encourages others to wear a mask.
“Our country’s in crisis and I think patriotism means taking care of your fellow citizens, which in this case means wear a mask,” Argani said.
Photos: Memorial held for Dr. Larry Amstutz
