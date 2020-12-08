'This virus shows no mercy': Billings Clinic psychiatrist first among staff to die of COVID-19

As Dr. Larry Amstutz laid in Billings Clinic's intensive care unit with COVID-19 in November, his friend and coworker Dr. Fran Argani held his hand during the last minutes of his life.

Argani, an internal medicine doctor at Billings Clinic, had a mild case of the virus in October, and was asked by Amstutz’s four children if she’d sit with him when he died.

She sat masked with Amstutz, her long-time friend who had worked at Billings Clinic as a psychiatrist.

Amstutz died on Nov. 27, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He was the first Billings Clinic staff member to die of COVID-19.

“This virus shows no mercy whatsoever,” Argani said. “And I believe it’s like Russian roulette in the sense that, there’s blanks and then there’s that one active bullet, and if you get that one active bullet, you are not in a good position.”

Amstutz started working as a psychiatrist at Billings Clinic in 1995 where he treated patients with behavioral and mental health issues. He graduated medical school at The University of Oklahoma in Norman and began practicing psychiatry in 1978.