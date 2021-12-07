Threat to Skyview High School not credible, investigation continues

Billings schools sent a call districtwide to the homes of students late Monday night, stating that a threat directed at Skyview High School was found to not be credible.

Law enforcement became aware of a shooting threat at about 4:38 p.m., according to a press release. Families in the district were notified around 10 p.m. following conversations between Superintendent Greg Upham and Billings Police Chief Rich St. John.

Upham would not detail why the threat was deemed not credible, but said he asked St. John for “any info that would be of concern to us,” and said the two had a “very frank and honest conversation.” The amount of information made available to the schools matters in determining a potential closure, he added.

On Tuesday, two police officers were present as a precaution.

Investigators have not located the original source or author of the threat that appeared on the social media app Snapchat, said Upham.

Billings Police continue their investigation, Lt. Brandon Wooley told the Gazette in an email. Information should be sent to BPD at (406) 657-8200.

This story will be updated.

