Three finalists announced for MSU Billings provost search

Candidates from California, Montana and Pennsylvania are finalists for Montana State University Billings Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. The candidates will visit MSU Billings over the next two weeks for interviews and forums at City College and university campus.

The finalists are: Sepehr Eskandari, associate provost for Academic Planning and Faculty Excellence of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, California; Michelle Kiec, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania; Matthew Redinger, provost/vice president for Academic Affairs and professor of history of the University of Providence, Great Falls, Montana.

Sepehr Eskandari is currently the associate provost for Academic Planning and Faculty Excellence of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Ponoma). He is an active contributor to key divisional and cross-divisional initiatives, including student and faculty success; multi-year plans related to enrollment, budget, and faculty and staff hiring; university strategic plan; academic master plan; campus master plan; assurance of learning and accreditation, and academic policies, to name a few. He holds a Doctor of physiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.