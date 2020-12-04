Three hospitalized after crash outside Laurel

Members of the Laurel Fire Department sweep up debris as a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle crash is lifted and taken away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 on U.S. 212 just south of Laurel. The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Billings in serious condition, and a driver and passenger from a pickup truck involved in the crash have also been hospitalized.
A pickup truck involved in an accident with a motorcycle sits on the side of U.S. 212 Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 south of Laurel.
Members of the Laurel Fire Department pick up debris after an accident Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 south of Laurel.
Traffic was backed up past the Interstate after an accident at Thiel Road and U.S. 212 Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 south of Laurel.
Gazette Staff
Three people were hospitalized, one in serious condition, after a two vehicle crash outside Laurel on Friday evening.
At around 4 p.m., a motorcycle traveling north on U.S. Highway 212 struck the side of a pickup truck attempting to turn left from Thiel Road onto the highway, according to Trooper Eric Gardner of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
Gardner said the motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to a Billings hospital with serious injuries, and both the driver and a passenger in the pickup have also been hospitalized.
The wreck shut down traffic in both directions on 212 for nearly an hour but the road was back open around 5:00 as crews cleared the scene.
