Three hospitalized after crash outside Laurel

Three people were hospitalized, one in serious condition, after a two vehicle crash outside Laurel on Friday evening.

At around 4 p.m., a motorcycle traveling north on U.S. Highway 212 struck the side of a pickup truck attempting to turn left from Thiel Road onto the highway, according to Trooper Eric Gardner of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

Gardner said the motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to a Billings hospital with serious injuries, and both the driver and a passenger in the pickup have also been hospitalized.

The wreck shut down traffic in both directions on 212 for nearly an hour but the road was back open around 5:00 as crews cleared the scene.

