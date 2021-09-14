Three killed in Sunday ATV crash off Highway 87 East

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning into an all-terrain vehicle crash that left three dead, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told The Gazette.
The crash occurred in early Sunday morning, and claimed the lives of one woman and two men.
The four-seater Polaris RZR, was found in a shallow ravine, in a field near the 4000 block of Hwy 87 East. The vehicle and occupants failed to return to the residence when expected. Initial observations at the scene indicate the vehicle went into the ravine and impacted the other side. No further information was available Tuesday morning, said Linder. The names of the crash victims are being withheld until family can be notified.
AJ Etherington
Public Safety Reporter
