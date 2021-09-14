 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three killed in Sunday ATV crash off Highway 87 East
top story

Three killed in Sunday ATV crash off Highway 87 East

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning into an all-terrain vehicle crash that left three dead, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told The Gazette.

The crash occurred in early Sunday morning, and claimed the lives of one woman and two men.

The four-seater Polaris RZR, was found in a shallow ravine, in a field near the 4000 block of Hwy 87 East. The vehicle and occupants failed to return to the residence when expected. Initial observations at the scene indicate the vehicle went into the ravine and impacted the other side. No further information was available Tuesday morning, said Linder. The names of the crash victims are being withheld until family can be notified.

0
0
1
10
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Music therapists spark joy in retirement home

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man dies in Laurel ATV crash
Local News

Man dies in Laurel ATV crash

A man in Laurel died and a woman was injured Sunday evening after their ATV crashed in an alley, according to a release from the Laurel Police…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News