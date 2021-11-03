Three Laurel men killed in crash on I-90 identified

The three men killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 90 south of Billings have been identified.
Joshua Wayne Orcutt, Nikolas James Turner and Alan Bryant Winslow Jr. died at the scene when the SUV they were traveling in was struck by a semitractor-trailer, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Wednesday.
Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which occurred around noon near mile marker 448 on I-90. The three men pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate's westbound lane in a Chevy Suburban to check on an abandoned vehicle, according to a preliminary report from MHP. The three apparently had plans to work on the abandoned vehicle or tow it away, the Associated Press reported.
The three got back into the Chevy, with Orcutt, 38, driving. When he merged back onto the roadway, he turned the SUV 270 degrees, putting the passenger’s side in the path of oncoming traffic. A semi hit the Chevy and both vehicles went off the road toward the median. They hit a cable barrier, which brought them to a stop.
All three men died of blunt force trauma, Hoffman said, and all three were from Laurel. Turner was 40 years old while Winslow was 44. None of the men reportedly were reportedly seat belts. The driver of the semi, a 36-year-old man from Georgia, was not injured.
The coroner’s office is waiting for the results of a toxicology report to confirm whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which could take several weeks, Hoffman said.
More than 200 people have died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to data from MHP, an increase of nearly 15% compared to this same time last year.