Three Laurel men killed in crash on I-90 identified

The three men killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 90 south of Billings have been identified.

Joshua Wayne Orcutt, Nikolas James Turner and Alan Bryant Winslow Jr. died at the scene when the SUV they were traveling in was struck by a semitractor-trailer, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Wednesday.

Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which occurred around noon near mile marker 448 on I-90. The three men pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate's westbound lane in a Chevy Suburban to check on an abandoned vehicle, according to a preliminary report from MHP. The three apparently had plans to work on the abandoned vehicle or tow it away, the Associated Press reported.

The three got back into the Chevy, with Orcutt, 38, driving. When he merged back onto the roadway, he turned the SUV 270 degrees, putting the passenger’s side in the path of oncoming traffic. A semi hit the Chevy and both vehicles went off the road toward the median. They hit a cable barrier, which brought them to a stop.