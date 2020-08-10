Three more Farm to Trunk food distribution events planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Food Bank plans three more Farm to Trunk events. The food bank will distribute a variety of grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items. In a press release, organizers asked recipients to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers to assist with food distribution are also needed. Anyone wanting to volunteer should call 406-259-2856.

