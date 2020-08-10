You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three more Farm to Trunk food distribution events planned

Three more Farm to Trunk food distribution events planned

{{featured_button_text}}
Farm to Trunk

Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day in July. Three more food distribution days are planned Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 12-14.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Billings Food Bank plans three more Farm to Trunk events. The food bank will distribute a variety of grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Everyone is eligible to receive these items. In a press release, organizers asked recipients to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers to assist with food distribution are also needed. Anyone wanting to volunteer should call 406-259-2856.

3
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News