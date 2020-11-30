 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three more Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

Three more Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Food Bank plans three Farm-to-Trunk distributions.

The food bank will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Tuesday-Thursday, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

The pre-packaged USDA cartons will contain dairy, protein and produce items. Everyone is eligible to receive the items. Distribution is limited to one box per vehicle.

In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.

Farm to Trunk

Dick Anderson and other Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during a "Farm to Trunk" distribution day. The food bank will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 1-3, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Funeral procession for retired Judge Pedro Hernandez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News