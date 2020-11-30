Three more Farm to Trunk food distributions planned

The Billings Food Bank plans three Farm-to-Trunk distributions.

The food bank will distribute food boxes from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, Tuesday-Thursday, in the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

The pre-packaged USDA cartons will contain dairy, protein and produce items. Everyone is eligible to receive the items. Distribution is limited to one box per vehicle.

In a press release, the food bank asked individuals receiving food to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food distribution. Anyone willing to help should call 406-259-2856.

