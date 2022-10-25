Three people killed in Billings homicide-suicide identified

The three people killed last week in an apparent homicide-suicide at a Billings home have been identified.

William Darling Jr., Melissa Darling and William Darling III all died from gunshot wounds, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner’s Matt Hoffman said. William Darling, 39, shot and killed his 38-year-old wife and 11-year-old son, according to preliminary evidence from the Billings Police Department, before killing himself.

Billings officers responded to a weapons complaint at a duplex on the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue on Oct. 19, the Gazette previously reported. Inside the home, the found the bodies of all three people, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 13 people have died in Yellowstone County due to gun violence so far this year. Of those 13, four people were under the age of 20.

Montana has consistently ranked as one of the highest rates of suicide in the nation for decades, according to a March report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Suicide is currently among the top 10 leading causes of death in Montana. Between 2011 and 2020, 379 people in Yellowstone County alone killed themselves.

About 90% of those who die by suicide in Montana have a treatable mental illness, according to DPHHS. Major depression and alcoholism were the most frequently diagnosed mental illnesses among those who committed suicide in the state.

If you or someone you love are having thoughts of suicide, call the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.