Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon after a head-on crash occurred on North 27th Street.
A Ford Taurus driven by a 23-year-old Billings man was heading southbound on North 27th Street between Rimrock Road and the Airport Road roundabout when he lost control. He collided head-on into a Suburban driven by an elderly Billings couple traveling northbound, according to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden.
The three people involved were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Extrication equipment was used to remove all occupants from their vehicles. Authorities were dispatched around 12:15 p.m.
"They weren't trapped, but we needed to take precautions with their injuries," Winden said.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing his seat belt. Winden said that the driver lost control due to the slushy road conditions.
All traffic will be blocked on North 27th Street between Rimrock Road and Airport Road for about an hour, Winden said at 3:30 p.m.
The Billings Police Department, the Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response and rescue crews responded to the crash.