Three-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital, closes Jackson Street

A three-vehicle crash has sent one man to the hospital and temporarily closed a portion of Jackson Street at State Avenue.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday near the Conoco gas station, and involved a Volkswagen Passat colliding head-on with a Ford Explorer. A third vehicle, another SUV, was also involved in the crash.

Billings police officer Daniel Shreeve said the condition of the man transported to the hospital by American Medical Response workers is currently unknown. He also said both the Passat and Explorer would need to be towed, as they were both leaking gasoline.

He said he expected the section of Jackson Street to be closed off for at least another half hour, as of 5:30 p.m.

Along with the Billings Police Department and AMR, two engine from the Billings Fire Department also responded to the crash.

