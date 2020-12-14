'Thrilled to be alive': Billings nurse beats COVID-19 after life-threatening battle

It's not hyperbole. But Edlund's condition began to improve last week, and her recovery picked up steam.

Edlund has been an nurse for 22 years, and spent 10 of those in the ICU.

"Now I have a different perspective on it. My life will never be the same," she said.

Most patients in her condition would have been transferred to a different hospital, she said, but Edlund's co-workers volunteered for extra shifts.

"They said no, we want her here," Edlund said.

Kelly Duffy is Edlund's best friend and a fellow nurse at Billings Clinic.

"When your best friend is on the brink of dying from it.... it's just, almost, panic set it," Duffy said.