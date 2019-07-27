Thumb-R-Green Garden Club will host a flower show, themed "Symphony in the Garden."
According to a press release from the club, the show will include horticultural entries like flowers, vegetables, fruits and arboreal, as well as Thumb-R-Green youth entries, design categories, petite designs, and botanical arts.
Entries will be accepted from any amateur or designer from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the DA Davidson building, 2809 Second Ave. N. Entrants must know what plant or plants are being submitted and have the correct botanical name. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m.
A free show is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 31. Show-goers can look for a sign the club will have posted at farmers market that day.
Thumb-R-Green is a member of the National Garden Clubs Inc., Rocky Mountain Region and Yellowstone District of the Montana Federation of Garden Clubs. The club plans, plants, and maintains a flower garden at MetraPark, planted and maintain the Blue Star Memorial at the corner of Veterans Park and make an annual Christmas tree decoration at the Moss Mansion.
More information and entry materials are available by calling Mary at 669-3329.