Thunderstorm sets rain record in Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A thunderstorm that ripped through Billings on Monday night produced lightning that struck the Rims and the West End and set a daily record for rainfall that had been in place for over 70 years.

"Although what we saw most of last night was intra-cloud, lightning that stayed within the clouds, we did get a few strikes," said Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Setzenfand.

Setzenfand said the storm also brought winds gusting up to 67 miles per hour, according to data collected by the National Weather Service at Billings Logan International Airport. The amount of rain that fell in sheets in some areas of the city nearly doubled that of the previous daily precipitation record set in 1944. The record now sits at 1.08 inches.

Love 13 Funny 2 Wow 10 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.