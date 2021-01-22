Thursday night garage fire sends one to hospital

A fire that broke out in a garage on the 2200 block of Pueblo Drive on Thursday evening left one person injured with burns to the hands and face, according to the Billings Fire Department.

The fire occurred just before 11 p.m. on Thursday inside a detached garage near the Pueblo Drive home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it appears that it originated from a car inside the garage, according to BFD.

"One person suffered burns to their hands and face after a vehicle they were working on ignited," wrote Assistant Fire Marshall Bill Tatum in the press release.

The individual was taken to a local hospital for the burns.

The fire damaged the garage interior and the car, causing an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.