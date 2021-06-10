Thursday weather in northeast Montana included strong winds, large hail and a tornado

There was also wind damage reported in Sheridan County. "It looked like a gustnado from one video we saw," Fransen said. A gustnado is not a tornadic supercell, she clarified. The NWS online glossary defines a gustnado as "a small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows."

"They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes will be classified as Thunderstorm Wind events," the glossary entry continues. "Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage."

Reports of a radar-indicated tornado sparked a tornado warning at about 4 p.m. for Sidney and Crane, Montana along the North Dakota border. By 4:15 a second tornado warning had been issued by NWS Glasgow, this one for Sidney, Fairview and Crane. That warning was scheduled to expire at 4:45 p.m.

Fransen said that while there's little doubt a tornado touched down, more information still needs to be gathered tomorrow once things settle down and that the weather service will look to determine the size, time on ground and distance traveled.

As of 9:20 p.m. NWS Glasgow was still issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of northeast Montana.