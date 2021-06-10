Thursday weather in northeast Montana included strong winds, large hail and a tornado

Severe thunderstorms in northeast Montana on Thursday brought powerful wind, large hail and even a tornado.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday night Tanja Fransen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Glasgow said there had been a tornado event in the Sidney area.
Most of the tornado activity appeared to be on the North Dakota side of the border, according to Fransen.
"We have not had any damage reported from the Sidney area event," Fransen said. "The emergency manager for Richland County has been working with people, talking with people, driving around with deputies.
While that event didn't cause damage, other areas were less fortunate. A storm moving through northwest Prairie County and continuing towards Circle and the Richey area produced hail larger than baseballs.
Fransen said she had received reports of hailstones larger than 3 inches in diameter blanketing the ground in places.
"We can actually hear it pinging off people's cars as they're calling to tell us about it," she said.
Winds with that storm have gusted between 60 and 80 miles per hour, strong enough in some cases to uproot large trees.
Fransen said those winds were mostly straight line.
There was also wind damage reported in Sheridan County. "It looked like a gustnado from one video we saw," Fransen said. A gustnado is not a tornadic supercell, she clarified. The NWS online glossary defines a gustnado as "a small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows."
"They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes will be classified as Thunderstorm Wind events," the glossary entry continues. "Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage."
Reports of a radar-indicated tornado sparked a tornado warning at about 4 p.m. for Sidney and Crane, Montana along the North Dakota border. By 4:15 a second tornado warning had been issued by NWS Glasgow, this one for Sidney, Fairview and Crane. That warning was scheduled to expire at 4:45 p.m.
Fransen said that while there's little doubt a tornado touched down, more information still needs to be gathered tomorrow once things settle down and that the weather service will look to determine the size, time on ground and distance traveled.
As of 9:20 p.m. NWS Glasgow was still issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of northeast Montana.
In explaining the volatile weather over the area Thursday Fransen pointed to the combination of moisture, lift and instability that help create thunderstorms.
In this case rising heat provided the lift, and low pressure provided the instability.
Warm, humid air out of the east collided with a cold front coming from the west, she said. In Glendive, an unofficial record high temperature of 103 degrees was observed at the airport. That challenges the previous record high of 102 set in 1918.
"When you're that hot and you've got colder air coming in from the northwest, and all that moist air coming from the northeast, it was just primed over northeast Montana for this to fire off," she said.