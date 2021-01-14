Thursday winds in Billings expected to be weaker than Wednesday

7 Day Forecast
Gusty winds, albeit weaker than the ones that caused chaos and destruction in other parts of Montana on Wednesday, will continue Thursday in Billings.
The National Weather Service in Billings expects forceful winds to return to their coverage area sometime between late Thursday morning and the afternoon.
Some of the strongest winds Wednesday were observed in Billings between noon and 4 p.m. A 69 mph record-setting wind gust for the month of January was observed at the airport. That broke a wind gust record of 67 mph set on the same date in 2014. The highest 2-minute average wind speed Wednesday was 56 mph.
Gusts around Billings on Thursday should range between 35 and 45 mph. Stronger gusts are expected north and east of the city where gusts could fall between 55 and 65 mph. A high wind warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of central and south-central Montana.
Counties under a high wind warning include Musselshell, Treasure, Big Horn and northeastern Yellowstone.
Towns and other areas affected by the wind warning include the Bighorn Canyon, Roundup, Hysham, Hardin, Crow Agency, Pryor, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Custer and Pompeys Pillar.
The weather service is cautioning people to secure loose objects and be aware of difficult travel conditions due to strong crosswinds and blowing dust. In particular, travel on parts of I-9, I-94 and U.S. Highway 212 could be challenging.
Low humidity could also lead to rapidly spreading fires. That was the case Wednesday night in Musselshell County, where the North Delphia fire began burning sometime before the county disaster and emergency services began providing information about the fire on social media at 5:11 p.m.
"At this time we have a large wind fueled fire in the North Delphia Road area," the Facebook post read. "We have all available fire crews on scene. We ask that you stay clear of the area at this time. Please do not call dispatch."
By 9 p.m. DES reported that a dozer line was around the fire and that crews would remain on scene to patrol the fire. A call Thursday morning seeking an update from DES was not immediately returned.
The fire is estimated to be 1,000 acres, or about 1.56 square miles in size, according to the Billings Interagency Dispatch Center.
It's unclear how many power outages NorthWestern Energy is still dealing with after Wednesday. The power company's online electric service outage map now shows a message saying that "Due to the severity of outages, we are unable to keep the map up to date while we focus on ensuring the safety of our customers and dispatching crews to emergency outages."
A call to NorthWestern Energy seeking information on outages was not immediately returned.
Some mountainous areas on Wednesday saw snow during the wind event, which resulted in near whiteout conditions, according to Nickolai Reimer, a meteorologist with the weather service. Elsewhere blowing dust limited visibility.
About 17.4 miles northeast of Wilsall a gust of 93 mph was observed at 3 p.m. That was the strongest wind speed observed Wednesday in the NWS Billings coverage area. At least three other communities had wind gusts reach into the 80s. Cooke City saw a gust of 81 mph at 3 p.m. Ingomar recorded a gust of 82 mph at 3 p.m. and 16 miles south of Forth Smith a gust of 83 mph was observed at 4 p.m.
The powerful wind event on Wednesday was fueled by a strong low pressure system moving north and east of Billings which created what Reimer described as a "tight pressure gradient" which generated wind moving from high to low pressure areas. Warm temperatures allowed for strong, higher elevation winds to move to the surface, adding to the intensity of Wednesday's winds.
The pressure gradient is still "fairly strong" on Thursday but not as strong as what the region saw Wednesday.
"It's still going to be a breezy day," Reimer said. "And as you get out into eastern Montana and down into Wyoming those stronger winds are still possible today."
This story will be updated.