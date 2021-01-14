Thursday winds in Billings expected to be weaker than Wednesday

Low humidity could also lead to rapidly spreading fires. That was the case Wednesday night in Musselshell County, where the North Delphia fire began burning sometime before the county disaster and emergency services began providing information about the fire on social media at 5:11 p.m.

"At this time we have a large wind fueled fire in the North Delphia Road area," the Facebook post read. "We have all available fire crews on scene. We ask that you stay clear of the area at this time. Please do not call dispatch."

By 9 p.m. DES reported that a dozer line was around the fire and that crews would remain on scene to patrol the fire. A call Thursday morning seeking an update from DES was not immediately returned.

The fire is estimated to be 1,000 acres, or about 1.56 square miles in size, according to the Billings Interagency Dispatch Center.

It's unclear how many power outages NorthWestern Energy is still dealing with after Wednesday. The power company's online electric service outage map now shows a message saying that "Due to the severity of outages, we are unable to keep the map up to date while we focus on ensuring the safety of our customers and dispatching crews to emergency outages."