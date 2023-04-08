Tickets for Montana State University Billings' Wine and Food Festival are now on sale.

The event raises much-needed funds for scholarships to help ensure that the cost of attending college is not one of the obstacles MSUB students face. It has also become the signature event in the region for wine and culinary enthusiasts, requiring not only the creative talents of scores of volunteers but also the financial support of caring friends in our communities.

This year, the Wine and Food Festival event takes place the weekend of May 18-20. It has raised over $7.1 million and engaged thousands of friends with MSUB through classes, tastings, dinners, and auctions. But most importantly, this event helps transform students’ lives.

Starting on May 18 the event will feature exquisite wines presented by 2023 Winemasters Jody Bogle of Bogle Family Vineyards in Clarksburg, California, and John Robert Bookwalter of Bookwalter Winery in Richland, Washington, with a pairing menu by Sarah Seltvedt, executive chef and food and beverage director at the Northern Hotel.

The fun continues on May 19, with wine and food tastings from over 30 craft experts, a silent auction, a private cellar wine raffle, and a wine store. On the final night, May 20, a champagne reception and gourmet dinner prepared by Phillip Bond, Executive Chef at MSUB and Sean Minahan, Sodexo Regional District Chef will close out the event with curated live and silent auctions.

“This year’s festival has something for everyone — exclusive wine lots, world-class travel, and some of the best food around. Be sure to join us this year as you won’t want to miss what we have in store for you,” said Kelly Schrock, director of special events at the MSUB Foundation & Alumni.

Tickets are now on sale. You can also call 406-657-2244 or stop by 2615 Virginia Lane in Billings, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.