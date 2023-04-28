South-central Montanans can bask in several days of warmer temperatures starting Friday and continuing through most of next week.

"We'll definitely finally have a consistently warmer stretch for the next week," said Nick Vertz, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Billings office.

Billings could see temperatures in the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps over the weekend are forecast in the high 60s, perfect for breaking ground on the garden.

Although nights will be warmer at high elevations, spring runoff should be pretty typical for this time of the year, Vertz added.

Snow was added to the mountains the past few days with the state's Snotel sites ranging from a low of 81% in the northwest to a high of 137% in the mountains feeding the Smith, Judith and Musselshell river basins.

The continued moisture has helped improve the state's drought status, with much of the eastern and northern portions of the state still either abnormally dry or in moderate drought — an improvement especially for the Hi-Line, which unfortunately saw that moisture come in the form of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service's Glasgow office, the flooding saw the second-highest crest of the Milk River on record at 26.24 feet on April 14 at Saco and on April 15 at Tampico, where the gauge hit 27.94 feet. The river crested in Glasgow at 31.89 feet, the 14th highest on record.

The Milk River is still running high at 3,850 cubic feet per second at Tampico, compared to the long-term average of 119 cfs for the same day.

Unfortunately for Fort Peck Reservoir recreationists and irrigators, that water is all going downstream to Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota. However, Fort Peck's elevation has climbed a bit to 2,222.6 feet, nearing the lake's elevation at this time last year and a 4-foot increase from the beginning of March.

The Yellowstone River at Miles City is running a bit higher than average at 10,500 cfs compared to the normal 8,840 cfs.