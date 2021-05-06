Tinworks Art names grant recipients

Tinworks Art has announced five artists to receive its 2021 Tinworks Artists Grant, which this year totals $50,000. The grants are issued in support of contemporary art and craft in Montana and are aimed at nurturing arts professions in the region.
The 2021 Tinworks Artist grantees:
Tracy Linder lives in Molt where she sources material for her installations such as bone, leather, seeds, leaves, grasses, often combined with resin and beeswax. Her work addresses our integral connection to the land, the sanctity of our food sources and the innate survival skills of all species. Yellowstone Art Museum presented a major mid-career retrospective of her work in the winter of 2020, entitled “Open Range” and her work has appeared in Sculpture Magazine. Linder will be using her grant money to perform environmental upgrades to her studio for safer working conditions when constructing her installations.
Anne Appleby of Jefferson City was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and moved to Montana at age 17. She received her bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Montana and embarked on a 15-year apprenticeship with an Ojibwe elder, learning to patiently and deeply observe nature. She would watch and then translate into color the cycles of leaves, stems, buds, fruit, and seeds, transforming nature’s fluid evolution into two-dimensional portraits. Her work is held in numerous collections around the world. For her project, Appleby will be working with the staff of the Missoula Art Museum, on a retrospective catalog of her work that will help to frame it critically and historically.
Raven Halfmoon (Caddo Nation) is currently based in Helena, where she is an artist-in-residence at the Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts. Her work has been featured in multiple exhibitions throughout the U.S. as well as internationally, and was recently featured in Vogue. She is represented by Fritz + Kouri Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For her project, Halfmoon has proposed a monumental sculptural piece, anchored in Caddo ceramic traditions, as a response to recent removals and reframing of public monuments.
Alayna Rasile of Bozeman is a natural dyer and a handweaver who utilizes traditional craft forms and expertise that come from decades of studying fiber structures and engaging in hands-on material research with plant dyes. She is currently an instructor at Montana State University where she received her MFA. Rasile has proposed a project entitled Grand Prismatic Garden, a public dye garden as the site for a living art exhibition where she will approach the cultivation of a wide range of dye plants as a sculptural installation.
Paul Rowley of Somers was born in Seattle, Washington and is an enrolled member of the Tlingit and Haida tribes of Alaska, and a descendant of the Blackfeet and Cree of Montana. He weaves both contemporary and traditional cedar bark hats, and strives to make wearable art that reflects the rich traditions of the Pacific Northwest’s tribal history. Using his grant funds, Rowley will acquire space to make new work and to teach cedar harvesting and weaving in northwest Montana.
Tinworks Art received 115 applications, making the grant highly competitive. Each grantee will receive an award of $10,000 and a place in Tinworks Art public lecture series. As part of the grant, each artist is required to participate in one outreach activity for K-12 students or an under-served community of their choice.