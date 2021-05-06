Tinworks Art names grant recipients

Tinworks Art has announced five artists to receive its 2021 Tinworks Artists Grant, which this year totals $50,000. The grants are issued in support of contemporary art and craft in Montana and are aimed at nurturing arts professions in the region.

The 2021 Tinworks Artist grantees:

Tracy Linder lives in Molt where she sources material for her installations such as bone, leather, seeds, leaves, grasses, often combined with resin and beeswax. Her work addresses our integral connection to the land, the sanctity of our food sources and the innate survival skills of all species. Yellowstone Art Museum presented a major mid-career retrospective of her work in the winter of 2020, entitled “Open Range” and her work has appeared in Sculpture Magazine. Linder will be using her grant money to perform environmental upgrades to her studio for safer working conditions when constructing her installations.