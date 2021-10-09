Thursday was spaghetti day on the lunch menu at Morin Elementary School, and so naturally members of the kindergarten class sat around their table and between bites of noodles and sauce discussed things like whether or not they are growing mustaches and the age of people they know.

To get to the lunch room, which is also the gym, students passed through the school's third and fourth grade classroom. They walked along a wall filled with educational posters, a display of different books broken down by genre, and daily lessons, including a word problem about a person named Curtis and the amount of change he has in his pocket.

A Yellowstone County K-6 elementary school and independent district in the midst of ranchland on the Crow Indian Reservation about 30 minutes south of Billings and 15 minutes north of the town of Pryor, Morin has, like many schools in the state, adjusted to the pandemic.

In the spring of 2020 the change was abrupt, and difficult in some ways. Teachers drove to deliver homework to students, and then drove back to pick it up. School cook Christy Jaeger, once a Morin student herself, packed meals and hopped aboard the bus to bring breakfast and lunch to students, and teachers like Susan Seastrand called parents twice a week to check in and see how things were going and if they could help answer questions.

That brief period of remote learning made it clear to people like lead teacher Tia Schact that students needed to be in the classroom to have the best chance at learning. There's no principal or administration at Morin, but Schact, who teaches special education, is the lead teacher. She's been at the school for more than 20 years.

"Our big thing is do what we have to do to keep kids in school," she said.

Last year Morin students returned to fulltime in-person learning and wearing masks after spending the first two weeks learning by Zoom. The school used federal COVID-19 funding to hire someone to clean throughout the day and also to fund the purchase of things like masks, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies. The decision was also made to limit interactions between grade levels to try and avoid a scenario in which the whole school could have to close down for a quarantine. They tried to have lunch in classrooms and subdivide the playground between classes. The year passed without a shutdown, but some adjustments have been made for this school year.

That limited interaction between grade levels wasn't an ideal policy, and created scenarios like the only two kindergarteners in the school, who also lived together, having no one else to play with. The school changed the policy this year. Students are also back to taking field trips as long as they are keeping up with their work.

Largely a constant since last year is the wearing of masks, something that hasn't been as controversial as it has in other school districts in Yellowstone County and the state.

This year the school started with optional masking and most of the students and several of the school's 11 staff members still wore them. Then the Crow Tribe implemented a masking mandate, and because of its location on the reservation, the school was obligated to follow the rule.

"Our parents are very good, they're very supportive," Seastrand said, adding that there have not been confrontations at Morin between parents and staff over masking.

At a school board meeting last Wednesday, Schact noted the higher risk Native Americans face when it comes to serious COVID-19 outcomes. Most of the school's students are Native American.

Native Americans make up 7% of Montana's population but almost 300 people, or about 15% of the state's deaths due to COVID-19, are Native Americans.

Ultimately, Schact said the teachers don't enjoy masking, but they do it, and they model the behavior.

School board member Todd Peterson guessed that teachers at Morin, like most people, are tired of COVID-19 and want the pandemic to be done.

The school board is continuing to talk about earmarking its remaining money from the first round of federal grant funding it received, an amount totaling about $32,000. There are ongoing discussions about using it to finance improvements to filtration capabilities of the school's ventilation system, with the hope that it could decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread, but also the spread of other kinds of disease.

Largely the conversation at this week's board meeting focused on things other than COVID, like what can be done about problems with gutters, who the school can make an arrangement with for snow removal, and trying to determine the year some playground equipment was donated.

There are things the school would like to do if the budget was bigger, but oftentimes the guiding principle is what needs to be done.

Peterson compared it to like running a household budget. Sometimes things are going well "and then next thing you know plumbing problems, roofing problems and your car's broken down."

Peterson had kids go through the school and said Morin in one way or another has been a part of his life for 15 to 20 years.

Amid the changes of recent years, one mainstay has been the concern over enrollment. Like any small, rural school in the state, the extent to which the school's population is shrinking or growing over time has big consequences, and Morin can't fully predict what enrollment will look like any school year.

The school's budget is directly tied to enrollment. If enrollment drops enough, the board has to make decisions in the spring about staffing for the next year, even though they can't say for sure what enrollment will look like, which can potentially lead to situations in which there are too few or too many teachers.

Enrollment has fluctuated over the 20-plus years Schact has taught at Morin, getting as high as the mid-50s, and as low as the low 20s. This year there are 27 students enrolled. She said her comfort zone would be somewhere between 35 and 40 students.

"It's always a question of enrollment," said Peterson.

Peterson said they keep an eye on how enrollment numbers are looking for other rural and small independent schools in the area. Ultimately, the area around Morin doesn't see the same degree of development and population growth Peterson thinks has helped some small schools with enrollment.

Some local families have been putting students through Morin for generations. Schact noted that there are families that have put five generations of students through the school. Board member Chantall Stops said her husband's family is one of those, and they've got one more child who has yet to go through Morin.

School board clerk Gail Andren said she's found documentation dating the school as far back as 1918. The school hasn't always been the same building. Board members guessed that about three different buildings in the area have housed Morin Elementary throughout the decades.

The basketball gym these days is more of a multi-purpose room, with partitioned classrooms at one end, and a cafeteria serving window at the other. Despite all the adjustments, there's still plenty of room for a half-court game.

Bleachers are folded up along the wall and there is an electronic scoreboard on one end. A mustang is painted at center court and on the wall opposite a row of "Jump Rope for Heart" banners. The school used to have a basketball team but doesn't these days. Still, Morin Mustang pride is a real thing.

"I worked with a young lady who went to school here and now she's in her late 30s," said District Clerk Gale Andren. "And I found her picture in the last basketball photo of the school team, so she's actually in the last photo that they had of the team that played. And she goes 'I told you I was a Mustang.'"

