Special Olympics athlete Ariel Freyenhagen, right, and Motor Carrier Services officer Justin Moran, left, talk with customers during the Tip-A Cop event at the Heights MacKenzie River Pizza on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Local law enforcement officers are volunteering as restaurant staff Tuesday for the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at MacKenzie River Pizza.

All tips to the volunteer servers go directly to Special Olympics Montana athletes, according to a press release from Deputy Chief Chris Evans, of Montana Probation and Parole.

Motor Carrier Services officer Justin Moran, left, Special Olympics athlete Ariel Freyenhagen, center, and MacKenzie River Pizza server Camryn Gunderson deliver orders to customers during the Tip-A Cop event at the Heights restaurant Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at both Billings locations of McKenzie River Pizza: 405 Main St. in the Heights and 3025 Grand Ave. on the West End.

Participating law enforcement agencies are: Montana Probation and Parole, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Facility, Montana Motor Carrier Services, Montana Highway Patrol, Army National Guard and the Montana Women’s Prison.

Nearly $140,000 has been raised for Special Olympics since the first Tip-A-Cop event was held at a McKenzie River Pizza shop in Whitefish in 2011, according to a press release from Special Olympics Montana.

Special Olympics, a nonprofit, provides sports training and athletic competition to more than 2,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Montana.

Special Olympics athlete Ariel Freyenhagen, left, and Motor Carrier Services officer Justin Moran, left, deliver orders to customers during the Tip-A Cop event at the Heights MacKenzie River Pizza on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

