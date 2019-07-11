Next Tuesday kicks off the annual law enforcement fundraiser for Special Olympics.
On July 16, McKenzie River Pizza in Billings will host Tip-A-Cop, in which local officers volunteer as restaurant staff. All tips given to the volunteer servers go directly to Special Olympic Montana athletes, according to a press release from Deputy Chief Chris Evans, of Montana Probation and Parole.
The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at both Billings locations of McKenzie River Pizza: 405 Main St. in the Heights and 3025 Grand Ave. on the West End.
The fundraiser will then move to other Montana cities.
So far in Billings, participating law enforcement agencies are: Montana Probation and Parole, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Facility, Montana Motor Carrier Services, Montana Highway Patrol, Army National Guard and the Montana Women’s Prison.
Nearly $140,000 has been raised for Special Olympics since the first Tip-A-Cop event was held at a McKenzie River Pizza shop in Whitefish in 2011, according to a press release from Special Olympics Montana.
Special Olympics, a nonprofit, provides sports training and athletic competition to more than 2,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Montana.