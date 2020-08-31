 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toby Keith's MetraPark date rescheduled to 2021
alert top story

Toby Keith's MetraPark date rescheduled to 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Toby Keith

Country singer Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2011. 

 AP Photo

Toby Keith has postponed his upcoming performance at MetraPark until next year. The concert, which was rescheduled once already from June to September, will now take place on May 22. No official reason was given by MetraPark or event promoter Pepper Entertainment for the postponement, which was announced Monday.

The tour, Country Comes to Town, will still feature special guests Cold Ford and Chancey Williams. Tickets purchased for June 19 or Sept. 17 will be honored for the new date.

Toby Keith Performs on NBC's Today Show

Country music recording artist Toby Keith holds a red Solo cup as he performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. 

The hit songwriter has churned out plenty of top country songs, including his debut hit single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy," “Beer for My Horses,” “I Love This Bar,” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and the catchy "Red Solo Cup," among others.

In 2015, Keith was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and he’s been named Songwriter/Artist of the Decade by Nashville Songwriters Association International, and is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year.

In 2019, he released a greatest hits record that included four newly recorded songs, including “That’s Country Bro” and “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” inspired by a conversation with Clint Eastwood and later featured in Eastwood’s movie “The Mule.”

Keith is returning to Billings for the first time since 2003. Prior to that, he opened for Sawyer Brown in 1995, also at MetraPark.

Ticket holders with questions can call MetraPark’s box office at 406-256-2400 or email info@metrapark.com.

Retrospective: Country concerts in Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News