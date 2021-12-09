Todd Capser sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding bank of $43M

In charging documents filed in May 2019, prosecutors accused Capser of providing "altered or forged" documents about his assets to leverage $43.3 million from a Toronto lender identified only as "Financial Institution 1."

In a related civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Montana, the lender was identified as Third Eye Capital Corporation of Toronto. Capser's business was identified as "Wayfare Transoceanic."

The money was supposed to pay for chemical and oil shipping tankers bought from a Hong Kong shipping firm. Instead Capser bought the tankers at $20 million apiece with the intention of leasing them back to the shipping company for $8,500 a day.

Afterward, Capser allegedly solicited similar investments from at least nine other lenders. Activities in the indictment began in 2016. Other fake items were presented as collateral, including a phony $400 million proceeds from the sale of a fake cattle ranch.