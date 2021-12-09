Todd Capser sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding bank of $43M

The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
Todd Capser, 50, appeared remotely Wednesday before Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York after pleading guilty to a single wire fraud count in July 2019.
In addition to the prison sentence, Capser was sentenced to three years of supervised release, according to the Southern District's press office. He is expected to report to federal prison in February.
Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Capser to seven years in prison. He could have been sentenced to more than 12 years.
Capser had been scheduled to be sentenced in 2019, but prosecutors asked the court to delay the proceedings while they investigated possible further fraudulent schemes by Capser. No further charges have been filed.
In charging documents filed in May 2019, prosecutors accused Capser of providing "altered or forged" documents about his assets to leverage $43.3 million from a Toronto lender identified only as "Financial Institution 1."
In a related civil lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Montana, the lender was identified as Third Eye Capital Corporation of Toronto. Capser's business was identified as "Wayfare Transoceanic."
The money was supposed to pay for chemical and oil shipping tankers bought from a Hong Kong shipping firm. Instead Capser bought the tankers at $20 million apiece with the intention of leasing them back to the shipping company for $8,500 a day.
Afterward, Capser allegedly solicited similar investments from at least nine other lenders. Activities in the indictment began in 2016. Other fake items were presented as collateral, including a phony $400 million proceeds from the sale of a fake cattle ranch.
Capser used fake investment portfolios, fake emails and fake family emergencies — even going so far as to say his daughter had terminal cancer — to advance the schemes.
Capser was originally charged with wire fraud, felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
Capser was a former state director for the late U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns, R-Mont. A decade ago, he was profiled in the Billings Gazette "40 under Forty" feature of up-and-coming professionals younger than 40 years old.
Capser had faced a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment, a maximum fine of the greater of $250,000, or two times the total gain from the offense or two times the total loss to others from the offense.
—This story will be updated