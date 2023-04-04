Billings Public Library hosts A Tolkien Mini Film Festival II: Part the Second presented by The Council of Westmarch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 in the Community Room.

This one-day event features a number of Tolkien-related fan films, shorts, and rarities, curated by the Council of Westmarch. Organizers will also be raffling some incredible Tolkien-related items throughout the day, at $4 per ticket. Only cash will be accepted, so be sure to bring a few dollars cash if you would like to participate in the raffles. This event is free to the public; the films are unrated, but expect the equivalent of a PG-13 rating.

The festival starts with screenings at 10:30 a.m., followed by a lunch break at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be on their own for lunch and should plan accordingly. At 1:30 p.m. the screenings resume and then festival ends at 4 p.m.

This is the second A Tolkien Mini Film Festival presented by The Council of Westmarch, following a successful event in 2019. The Council of Westmarch is Montana's official branch of The Tolkien Society, a UK-based educational charity dedicated to promoting the life and works of professor J.R.R. Tolkien. The Council of Westmarch meets regularly to discuss his works, and conducts annual celebratory events, public lectures, and other public events.

For more information, please contact Billings Public Library at 406-657-8258 or refdesk@billingsmt.gov