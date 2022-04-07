Tony Hawk brings skater energy to Billings Chamber breakfast

The first thing Tony Hawk did after walking out on stage for the annual Billings Chamber Breakfast was address his cane.

Hawk, 53, broke his leg four weeks ago while performing a routine McTwist — a skateboarding move that ends at the top of an incline with an aerial 360-degree twist. It's a move, he said, that he's done tens of thousands of times.

This time, Hawk lacked the speed he needed to complete the full rotation and ended up landing wrong after tucking a little tighter to increase his spin. With a younger body it would have worked, he said. Instead he's now using a cane until his femur heals.

"It's teaching me a valuable lesson in my life," he told a crowd of over 1,500 attendees at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday morning.

The annual breakfast is the Billings Chamber of Commerce's highest-profile fundraiser, and it pulls in many from Billings' active business community. And each year, the Chamber uses the breakfast to honor its Business Excellence winners.

This year, the Chamber named Devon Davidson, CEO of MARS of Billings, as its outstanding business person of the year. Altana Federal Credit Union was named employer of the year; Jaidyn Simmons of Treasure Realty Group, was named the chamber's NextGEN Exceptional Emerging Leader of the year; Ginny Mermel, head of Backpack Meals and Teen Pantries, was recognized for excellence in customer service; and Billings Clinic received the chamber's inclusion award.

Hawk gave the keynote address — he was supposed to speak two years ago but a week before the 2020 event the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

His moment finally came Thursday morning and Hawk spent 30 minutes explaining to the crowd that passion is more important than talent for those working to find success.

To illustrate, Hawk talked about growing up in San Diego and hopping on his first skate board when he was 9 — he ended up immediately crashing into a fence. Hawk's parents both grew up in Billings and met in California when his dad joined the Navy.

"So, thank you Billings," he said with a laugh.

Shortly after his wreck with the fence Hawk discovered skate parks and empty pools and it ignited a passion that's lasted his whole life.

"When I went to the skate park, when I saw people flying, that was everything," he said.

After one memorable ride up the side of an empty pool Hawk took a fall and knocked himself unconscious. He woke up in the neighborhood pro shop his friends had carried him to and his first though upon coming to was, "I need to get better."

"I was not a natural on a skateboard," he said. "But I had a lot of grit."

The grit paid off. Hawk turned pro at 14 and skated in competitions around the world for the next decade. By the early 1990s skateboarding's popularity began to wane and Hawk, then 24, channeled his energy into business.

He launched Birdhouse Skateboards, when skateboarding popularity was at its lowest point, he said laughing. He put a skate team together and they toured to events in a van sharing hotel rooms. And they didn't care, he said.

"We were happy. It sounds like a struggle but we got to skate everyday," he said. "We were following our passion. We didn't really care about the rewards."

But the rewards eventually came. ESPN launched the first X-Games in 1995 and invited Hawk to participate. As that exposure grew, Birdhouse Skateboards took off.

Shortly after, an acquaintance asked Hawk if he'd be interested in helping him develop a skateboard video game. The two worked on the project and then Hawk and his friend pitched the game demo to a number of video game companies that year to no avail.

They decided to go their separate ways but the friend told Hawk he was now on the radar of these video game companies. They may end up calling you, he told him. Hawk shrugged and went back to Birdhouse.

By the early 2000s Tony Hawk's Pro Skater would be one of the best selling console video games of the decade.

Hawk told the crowd at the Metra that like his friend had predicted the video game company Activision ended up reaching out in 1999. They asked Hawk if he wanted to be involved in their new skateboarding game they were developing and he jumped on board.

Shortly before its release, Activision felt like it didn't have a sense of whether the game would sell well. So the company called Hawk and offered him $500,000 in exchange for the royalty rights Hawk had in the game.

Even at that point in his career, $500,000 was more money than he'd ever heard mentioned in relation to anything he'd done. And he still had a second mortgage he was paying for from launching Birdhouse.

But Birdhouse was making money, Hawk said. He felt like he had enough financial security to let the game ride and see what kind of success it had.

"It was the best decision I ever made," he told the crowd.

His first royalty check from Activision was $4.5 million.

That success has allowed him to continue chasing his passion. In 2002, Hawk launched the Tony Hawk Foundation, now the Skate Park Project, that helps build skate parks in under-served communities all around the world.

They've helped build over 900 so far, including one in Billings.

Looking back, Hawk said he's amazed that the sport he loved as a teen has given him access to so many different worlds and helped him build a career that's given him such immense satisfaction.

"It's all too surreal," he said. "Do what you love. It's worth it."

