Skateboarding philanthropist Tony Hawk will keynote the Billings Chamber of Commerce’s annual breakfast fundraiser this spring.
The announcement came Tuesday at the Chamber’s annual meeting at the MetraPark Pavilion.
The annual Chamber event will be held in April.
You have free articles remaining.
Hawk is a professional skateboarder whose Tony Hawk Foundation pays to build skate parks in areas with disadvantaged youth.
Past keynote speakers at the annual event include American Ninja Warrior contestant Jessie Graff and famed commercial airlines pilot "Sully" Sullenberger.