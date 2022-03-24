Tony Hawk will speak at 2022 Billings Chamber breakfast

Calling all entrepreneurs, businesses, and fans of all ages for the 2022 Billings Chamber Breakfast featuring Tony Hawk, presented by KULR8 and Billings Clinic. Tony Hawk will share business insights on how he built his company, from a 12-time World Champion skateboarder in his youth to the entrepreneur of a billion-dollar video game franchise, he will have something to say that resonates with everyone.

Learn about Hawk’s business prowess that created a video game series surpassing $1.4 billion in sales along with his other successful businesses: Birdhouse Skateboards, Hawk Clothing, and the Tony Hawk Signature Series sporting goods and toys.

While Tony Hawk is an extremely successful entrepreneur, he is also a philanthropist. The Tony Hawk Foundation has given away over $7.9 million to well over 600 skate park projects throughout the world, including the skate park in downtown Billings.

Prior to Hawk's address, the 2022 Billings Chamber Business Excellence Award honorees will be presented. Hear more about their amazing stories here.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 7 at First Interstate Bank Arena from 7-9 a.m. with doors opening at 6 a.m. General admission tickets are $40 and include breakfast. Tickets can be purchased through the MetraPark Box Office at 1.800.366.8538 regionally or 256-2422 locally.

