Billings TrailNet, Intermountain Healthcare (formally SLC Health), and a host of sponsors invite the community to celebrate the new opportunity the Skyline Trail will provide for better biking at the Tour de Fleur: a family and friends fun ride on Saturday, June 3.

"Through our sponsorship of this wonderful bike ride, St. Vincent Healthcare, part of Intermountain Health, is proud to support the promotion and development of our local trail system," said Angela Douglas Babcock, Communications Director for the Montana | Wyoming Market of Intermountain Health. "We believe in the power of outdoor recreation to enhance both physical and mental health. Tour de Fleur provides a fun, family-friendly opportunity to kick start an active summer. By investing in the growth of our trails, we're fostering a healthier community and paving the way for unforgettable adventures."

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at Wise Wonders Children’s Museum at 3024 2nd Ave N. in downtown Billings. There will be a bike decorating booth with flowers for riders to decorate their bikes, plus bike rollover ramps to practice mountain biking skills, and a raffle to win a one-of-a-kind Tour de Fleur branded beach cruiser bike.

Riders can enter a costume contest for the best decorations in seven categories: best adorned Tour de Fleur couple, best decorated bike, "Back in the Saddle" theme bike, best family in costumes with decorated bikes, best group of friends (4) in costumes with decorated bikes, best ensemble (matching bike decoration and rider costume), and best children’s costume and decorated bike (ages 12 & under). Judging for all prize categories will begin at 9:30 a.m.

It is not necessary to ride a bike in order to join the celebration, but bicyclists can choose between two routes: a 15-20 mile ride which kicks off at 10 a.m., and a 2-1/2 mile parade-style ride that launches at 10:30 a.m. and will make its way through downtown Billings. Those who do not ride have the option of tossing flower petals, provided at the event, at the riders as they depart.

Whether riders are new to the sport or are avid cyclists, the Tour de Fleur has a ride for anyone, and brings all types of cyclists together to celebrate the joy of riding a bike.

Proceeds from the Tour de Fleur benefit the advancement of Billings’ trails and bikeways.

For more information and to register, please log on to www.tourdefleur.org.