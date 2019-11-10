A Montana Department of Transportation tow plow clears snow and ice from North 27th Street in downtown Billings Sunday morning. The tow plow doubles the plow width of a tandem-axle snowplow truck. The 26-foot-wide plow gives the operator the ability to move snow from two lanes of the roadway in one pass. Temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits by Monday morning.
