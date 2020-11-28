 Skip to main content
Towering nutrition education earns Billings teacher health award
Towering nutrition education earns Billings teacher health award

Kerra Olson

From left, Boulder Elementary first-grade students Charlotte Erhardt, Jaxon Kegel, Lincoln Daniel, Hadley Daniel and Maiya Marso sit in front of their teacher, Kerra Olson, who recently won the School Health Champion Award from Billings Action for Healthy Kids, inside their classroom Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY Billings Gazette

Snack time is a lot different in Kerra Olson's first-grade classroom at Boulder Elementary. 

Instead of procuring food from a shiny wrapper, snacks typically consist of fresh fruits or vegetables. Sometimes they're made with food literally grown in the classroom, which students help nurture and harvest, making nutrition a tangible lesson that they see evolve with their own eyes.   

That process imparts lessons that a worksheet can't. 

"It has to live in their heart and in their brain," Olson said. "I feel like they're really starting to get thinking about, where does there food come from?"

Kerra Olson

Boulder Elementary first-grader Charlotte Erhardt points out the different types of vegetables she and her classmates have been growing in Kerra Olson's classroom Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Billings. Olson was given the School Health Champion award for her efforts in educating her students on healthy eating.

Olson was awarded the School Health Champion Award from Billings Action for Healthy Kids for her efforts, which include maintaining a tower garden in her classroom and participating in a "harvest of the month" curriculum. 

Pens, not pencils

Ten years ago, Olson had seven students in her class with food allergies severe enough that they needed EpiPens nearby. 

"I said OK, I'm going to fruits and veggies everyday," she said. 

That idea germinated and grew, becoming a staple of not just helping kids build healthy eating habits but helping them build critical thinking skills. 

She began planting the tower garden, which she purchased with a grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Rainbow chard, kale, and basil are growing this year.  

For elementary students, especially the youngest, concepts like nutrition can be difficult to truly understand. It's not just about memorizing facts; it requires a more nuanced understanding of long-term consequences of actions and understanding of how food is created. 

With gardening, Olson's students learn how vegetables grow and what can affect that; they move plants into and out of sunlight, water them less and more, and try different varieties.

"You have to be patient and try some things," Olson said. 

Kerra Olson

Boulder Elementary first grade teacher Kerra Olson talks with her students as they take a look at a hydroponic garden that the class has been growing and harvesting food from on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Billings.

Kids learn to ask questions about what works and what doesn't, and it can spill over into their other food choices. 

"Kids ask, Why aren't we having Goldfish?" Olson said, referring to the ubiquitous fish-shaped crackers. Instead of getting a very-adult answer, Olson can couch her reply in their work with the garden. 

Most of the ingredients on a box of the crackers are tongue twisters for first graders, but Olson starts with the slogan — "made with smiles."

Does that make sense, with what the students have learned about how plants grow and are used as food?

(Not in the experience of most plant-killing grown-ups). 

The Harvest of the Month materials help bolster the hands-on lessons. The Montana State University program focuses on Montana-grown foods; for example, November's theme is winter squash.

Classrooms prepare meals with each month's food; Brassica, a family of cabbage-like plants, proved a challenge, but Olson's students enjoyed using it in almond milk smoothies. 

She also uses more common foods; her students studied apples and tried a new variety each week during October, and she showed them how to make applesauce — and that plastic cups with foil covers don't grow out of the ground.

The Harvest of the Month program is pitched as the first step toward creating a farm-to-school program. 

Olson's garden has done that one better. 

