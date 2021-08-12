Town and Country Foods opens at West Park Promenade

“We really want this store to morph into what Billings wants it to be,” Frandsen said. Right now, the story carries a lot of the items that Lucky’s had, “but (the products) are going to be integrated into the store. For example, we carry a lot of those natural cereals but you can also get your Lucky Charms or Frosted Flakes here too.”

Updates to the lighting, opening up the entryway and moving produce to the west side of the store were some of the changes made to the building before Town and Country moved in. Delays related to COVID postponed the arrival of necessary equipment, pushing the opening date to August rather than the planned July date. A grand opening will be held in the fall once the store is completely finished.

Town and Country originated in Livingston in 1966 and has since expanded to Bozeman, Belgrade, Lewistown, Dillon and now Billings. The Dillon store opened in June 2019 and the Lewistown store opened in 2020, when product was hard to get due to the pandemic.

So far, Frandsen hasn’t felt the effects of the labor shortage with 70 employees ready to help launch the store, some of which are past Lucky’s employees.

Store manager Wayde Anderson, who came from IGA, said the T&C crew is the strongest he’s worked with and come with many years of knowledge.