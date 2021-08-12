Town and Country Foods opens at West Park Promenade

A soft opening for Billings’ first Town and Country drew eager shoppers early Thursday morning to try out the local grocer that will fill the niche left vacant by Lucky’s Market.
Local shopper Connie Schafer perused bright nectarines, peaches and black plums as she started her trip into the new business. Schafer, who lives nearby, has missed the convenience and the variety offered by Lucky’s Market.
“I miss (Lucky’s), but I’m excited to have a new place with more selection,” Schafer said.
At the opening, it’s clear that the community loved and missed what Lucky’s brought to West Park Promenade, but the promise of organic options alongside more conventional products has goers excited for the new prospects.
Town and Country President Travis Frandsen said the community feedback overwhelmingly called for some more mainstream products to be incorporated into the local and organic options as well an expanded beer and wine section. The voices of the community will continue to drive product decisions as Frandsen plans to go back to the community in a few months to gather feedback.
“We really want this store to morph into what Billings wants it to be,” Frandsen said. Right now, the story carries a lot of the items that Lucky’s had, “but (the products) are going to be integrated into the store. For example, we carry a lot of those natural cereals but you can also get your Lucky Charms or Frosted Flakes here too.”
Updates to the lighting, opening up the entryway and moving produce to the west side of the store were some of the changes made to the building before Town and Country moved in. Delays related to COVID postponed the arrival of necessary equipment, pushing the opening date to August rather than the planned July date. A grand opening will be held in the fall once the store is completely finished.
Town and Country originated in Livingston in 1966 and has since expanded to Bozeman, Belgrade, Lewistown, Dillon and now Billings. The Dillon store opened in June 2019 and the Lewistown store opened in 2020, when product was hard to get due to the pandemic.
So far, Frandsen hasn’t felt the effects of the labor shortage with 70 employees ready to help launch the store, some of which are past Lucky’s employees.
Store manager Wayde Anderson, who came from IGA, said the T&C crew is the strongest he’s worked with and come with many years of knowledge.
Grocer Lyri Patterson, who worked at Lucky’s before, said she has noticed the change in product and price calling it “like Lucky’s, but better.”
During the year-and-a-half grocery store dry spell, she worked odd jobs and spent some time at Ace Hardware.
“Working with food you get closer with customers,” Patterson said. “At Ace people come to you with problems, at the grocery store people want to learn about produce, they want to know about something they hadn’t heard of before, they want to know what to do with it.”
Former Lucky’s employee and new Town and Country grocer Christen Henslin said the sense of community among the customers drew him back to the location.
“I’m hoping to see the same customers and work with the health food products,” Henslin said.
The company prefers to take on full-time employees, but will fill in with part-time employees when needed. Since 2013, the company has been 100% employee owned.